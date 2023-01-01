Museum of Anthropology

Vancouver's best museum is studded with spectacular indigenous totem poles and breathtaking carvings – but it's also teeming with artifacts from cultures around the world, from intricate Swedish lace to bright Sri Lankan folk masks. Take one of the free daily tours (check ahead for times) for some context, but give yourself at least a couple of hours to explore on your own; it's easy to immerse yourself here. On a budget? Thursday evening entry is $10 (after 5pm).

A new gallery here is filled with brilliantly crafted aboriginal creations from this region; look out for the carved tobacco pipe shaped like a baby bird. And although it seems like it's tucked away in a corner, we love the European Ceramics Gallery with its 600 drool-worthy objets d'art, from fragile figurines to elaborate beer steins.