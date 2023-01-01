Across from the Beaty Biodiversity Museum, this sparkling little attraction has really upped its game in recent years. The cabinets of shimmering minerals come with handset audio narrations, while its darkened Globe & Gem Gallery, centered on an Earth-shaped projection screen, is surrounded by gold and jewelry exhibits. But 'George,' the wall-mounted duck-billed dinosaur skeleton, is the museum's star – perfect for a 75-million-year-old selfie. Nearby, there's also a large dino bone that you're encouraged to (gently) touch.

It's great for kids who love rocks, gems and dinosaurs. Don't miss the tornado machine where they can also create their own twister at the touch of a button. The museum has been on an expansion kick that should see it become a much more popular UBC attraction in the future; check its website for the latest developments.