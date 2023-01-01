Follow Trail 6 into the woods and down the steep steps to find Vancouver's only official naturist beach, complete with a motley crew of counterculture locals, independent vendors and sunburned regulars. The pants-free bunch are a generally welcoming group, so long as you're not just there to gawk; start your visit on the right foot by quickly peeling off in solidarity.

Time your visit well and you can take part in August's annual Bare Buns Fun Run. And if you fancy connecting with other local naturists during your stay, check in with the Van Tan Nudist Club (www.vantan.ca) for events, including regular swimming meets at local pools.