Just west of Horseshoe Bay, this is an exceptional little waterfront green space. Trails lead to vistas and a gazebo, from where you can watch the Burrard Inlet boat traffic. The rocky beach is a great place to scamper over the large rocks protruding from the beach. It's also one of the region's favorite dive spots for scuba fans.

But humans are not the only divers who like this place; the park is a popular area for lounging seals.