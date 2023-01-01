Some of the region's oldest trees live within this accessible 75-hectare park, including a rare stand of original coastal forest and plenty of gnarly, copper-trunked arbutus trees. About 13km of hiking trails crisscross the area, including a recommended trek that leads to the rocky perch of Point Atkinson Lighthouse, ideal for capturing shimmering, camera-worthy views over Burrard Inlet.

Accessible via transit bus from downtown Vancouver, if you're driving here turn left on Marine Dr after crossing the Lions Gate Bridge to reach the park.