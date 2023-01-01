This tree-backed public beach is a popular locals' hangout; they're the ones jogging past in Lululemon outfits. It's also a good spot to unpack a picnic and perch on a log to enjoy some sigh-triggering shoreline vistas. It was named after English Bay's 1792 meeting between British mariner Captain George Vancouver and his Spanish counterpart Dionisio Galiano.

While the two captains parted amicably, it was Vancouver's name that would eventually grace the city that he almost certainly did not imagine would rise out of the area's dense wilderness. As for Galiano, posterity remembered the Spaniard by naming a tiny Gulf Island after him.