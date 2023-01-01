Old Hastings Mill Store Museum

Built near Gastown in 1865, this gabled wooden structure is Vancouver’s oldest surviving building. Originally a store for sawmill workers, it made it through the Great Fire of 1886 and was used as a makeshift morgue on that tragic day. Saved from demolition by locals, it was floated here in the 1930s and now houses an eclectic array of pioneer-era and First Nations exhibits.

Staffed by volunteers, this charming little neighborhood museum is well worth a visit if you're in the area. Ask about Joe Fortes; the legendary Vancouverite's trusty oil lamp is on display here. Check the museum's website before you head over; there's an eclectic array of events and presentations here throughout the year.