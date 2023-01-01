Pacific Spirit Regional Park

This stunning 763-hectare park stretches from Burrard Inlet to the North Arm of the Fraser River, a green buffer zone between the UBC campus and the city. A smashing spot to explore with a wide array of walking, jogging and cycling trails, it includes Camosun Bog wetland (accessed by a boardwalk at 19th Ave and Camosun St), a bird and plant haven.

Some of the more dense forest trails give an indication of what Vancouver would have looked like before it was developed: a rich, verdant jungle of huge ferns, unencumbered birdlife (including bald eagles) and towering trees arching overhead.