One of the best ways to commune with nature is to pretend you're a squirrel. While costumes are not required for this cool canopy walkway (you may win a raised eyebrow if you chance it), visitors love swaying across the steel bridges and noodling around the wooden platforms up to 23m from the forest floor. Located inside UBC Botanical Garden, Greenheart admission includes entry to that attraction.

Your Greenheart ticket also comes with an optional one-hour guided walkway tour that illuminates the distinctive flora and fauna of this temperate rainforest region.