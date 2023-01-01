Tenderfoot Fish Hatchery

A First Nations–run salmon hatchery 20km north of Squamish that helps keep regional fish stocks up to healthy levels, visitors can wander the facilities here on a self-guided tour.
The focus is primarily on chum and chinook salmon conservation.
Squamish & Around
