Britannia Mine Museum

Once the British Empire's largest copper mine, this giant and superbly restored industrial museum is just 10 minutes before Squamish on Hwy 99. The rattling underground train tour is highly recommended (included with entry) and there are plenty of kid-friendly exhibits, including hands-on gold panning. You'll never moan about your boss again as you discover just how grim it was to work a real job back in the day. Save time for the gift shop and a sparkly pyrite souvenir.

A new outdoor exhibit called Foundations opened in 2018 explaining the ecological impacts of the mine and how the area has rebounded in the years since it closed in 1974.