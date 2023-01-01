Train nuts should continue just past central Squamish to this large, mostly alfresco museum that's lined with clapboard buildings and several historic locomotives and carriages – including BC's legendary Royal Hudson steam engine, housed in the purpose-built Roundhouse. There's also an old walk-through mail train and an erstwhile stationmaster's house. Check ahead for kid-friendly special events, particularly during Christmas and school holidays.
West Coast Railway Heritage Park
Squamish & Around
