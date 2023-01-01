Garibaldi Provincial Park

This 1950-sq-km park is justly renowned for hiking trails colored by diverse flora, abundant wildlife and panoramic vistas. Summer hikers seem magnetically drawn here but the trails also double as cross-country ski routes in winter. There are five main trail areas – directions to each are marked by the blue-and-white signs you'll see off Hwy 99. Among the park's most popular trails, the Cheakamus Lake hike (3km) is relatively easy, with minimal elevation.

The Elfin Lakes trail (11km) is a lovely, relatively easy day hike. The Garibaldi Lake hike (9km) is an outstanding introduction to 'Beautiful BC' wilderness, fusing scenic alpine meadows and breathtaking mountain vistas.