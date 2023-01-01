Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre

This handsome, wood-beamed facility showcases two quite different First Nations groups – the Lil'wat and the Squamish – who have inhabited this region for eons. Take a tour for the vital context behind the museumlike exhibits and keep your eyes open for on-site artist demonstrations during the summer, when there are also Tuesday-night barbecue dinners. There's also an on-site cafe serving bannock tacos.

Alternatively, you can wander around on your own after watching a short but illuminating introductory film in the plush theater.