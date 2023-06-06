Tofino

Chesterman Beach Sunset

Getty Images/Flickr RF

Christened ‘Tuff City’ by its early inhabitants due to its isolation and heavy reliance on logging, 21st-century Tofino remains a diminutive end-of-the-road town bordered by rugged wilderness on one side and the raging Pacific on the other. Although less than 2000 Tofitians live here permanently, the population swells tenfold in the summer when visitors from far and wide arrive for whale-watching, kayaking, fishing and – best of all – surfing.

  • Meares Island

    Meares Island

    Tofino

    Visible across Clayoquot Sound and accessible via kayak or water taxi from the Tofino waterfront, Meares Island was the site of the key 1984 Clayoquot…

  • Ahousat

    Ahousat

    Tofino

    Situated on remote Flores Island and accessed by tour boat or kayak, Ahousat is the mystical location of the spectacular Wild Side Heritage Trail, a…

  • Clayoquot Campus

    Clayoquot Campus

    Tofino

    Explore what coastal temperate rainforests are all about by checking out the frog pond, forest boardwalk, native plants and educational workshops at this…

  • Maquinna Marine Provincial Park

    Maquinna Marine Provincial Park

    Tofino

    One of the most popular day trips from Tofino, the highlight here is Hot Spring Cove. Tranquility-minded trekkers travel to the park by Zodiac boat or…

  • Roy Henry Vickers Gallery

    Roy Henry Vickers Gallery

    Tofino

    Showcasing the work of First Nations artist Roy Henry Vickers, this dramatic, longhouse-style building is a downtown landmark. Inside you'll find…

Silhouette Surfer Walking On Calm Beach

Family Travel

Why Tofino on Vancouver Island is the perfect wellness destination

Jun 17, 2020 • 4 min read

