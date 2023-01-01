Clayoquot Campus

Tofino

Explore what coastal temperate rainforests are all about by checking out the frog pond, forest boardwalk, native plants and educational workshops at this smashing, bird-packed attraction. Formerly known as the Tofino Botanical Gardens, this 10-acre property has shifted its focus to supporting Indigenous-led conservation. New sculptures have been added to the garden in recent years, many by local artists. There is also a 12-room Learning Lodge on the property.

The on-site Little Costa Rica Cafe serves seasonal dishes with foods from the region.

