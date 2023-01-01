Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

One in a magnificent seven of BC national parks, Pacific Rim is replete with wave-whipped beaches and brooding forests, most of them far from civilization. The park is split into three units, often visited separately. The northern Long Beach Unit, between Tofino and Ucluelet, is famous for its surf beaches. The Broken Group Islands Unit in Barkley Sound is a kayaking nirvana. The West Coast Trail Unit to the south contains one of the most famous multiday hikes in Canada.

Hit the Pacific Rim Visitors Centre for advice on exploring. Visitor fees apply to anyone stopping in the park; buy your 'pay and display' pass from the visitor center or the yellow dispensers dotted along the highway.