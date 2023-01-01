Situated on remote Flores Island and accessed by tour boat or kayak, Ahousat is the mystical location of the spectacular Wild Side Heritage Trail, a moderately difficult path that traverses 11km of forests, beaches and headlands between Ahousat and Cow Bay. There's a natural warm spring on the island and it's also home to a First Nations band. A popular destination for kayakers, camping (no facilities) is allowed.

There's a twice-daily water taxi in the summer to Flores Island ($20, 30 minutes). At a push the 22km round-trip hike can be done in a long nine-hour day.