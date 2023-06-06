Haida Gwaii

Island Life, on Sgang Gwaay, Anthony Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Haida Gwaii National Park Reserve, Queen Charlotte Islands, BC, Canada

Haida Gwaii forms a dagger-shaped archipelago of some 450 islands lying 80km west of the BC coast, and offers a magical trip for those who make the effort. The number-one attraction here is remote Gwaii Haanas National Park, which makes up the bottom third of the archipelago. Attention has long focused on the many unique species of flora and fauna to the extent that 'Canada's Galápagos' is a popular moniker. But each year it becomes more apparent that the real soul of the islands is the Haida culture itself.

  Haida Heritage Centre at Kay Llnagaay

    Haida Heritage Centre at Kay Llnagaay

    Haida Gwaii

    One of the top attractions in the north is this marvelous cultural center. With exhibits on history, wildlife and culture, it would be enough reason to…

  Naikoon Provincial Park

    Naikoon Provincial Park

    Haida Gwaii

    Much of the island's northeastern side is devoted to the beautiful 726-sq-km Naikoon Provincial Park, which combines sand dunes and low sphagnum bogs,…

  Crystal Cabin

    Crystal Cabin

    Haida Gwaii

    The works of 20 Haida artists are featured at the jewelry workshop of April and Sarah Dutheil, second-generation artisans and sisters who were taught by…

  Dixon Entrance Maritime Museum

    Dixon Entrance Maritime Museum

    Haida Gwaii

    Housed in what was once the local hospital, the museum features exhibits on the history of this seafaring community, with displays on shipbuilding,…

  Port Clements Museum

    Port Clements Museum

    Haida Gwaii

    Learn about early logging practices and check out toys and tools from pioneering days. Nearby is the fenced-in cutting of the famous but felled Golden…

JUN 18, 2016: First Nation (Native) dancers performing at the Victoria Aboriginal Cultural Festival at the Royal BC Museum in the heart of downtown Victoria.

History

Experience First Nations traditions in British Columbia

Sep 8, 2020 • 7 min read

