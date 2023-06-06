Shop
Haida Gwaii forms a dagger-shaped archipelago of some 450 islands lying 80km west of the BC coast, and offers a magical trip for those who make the effort. The number-one attraction here is remote Gwaii Haanas National Park, which makes up the bottom third of the archipelago. Attention has long focused on the many unique species of flora and fauna to the extent that 'Canada's Galápagos' is a popular moniker. But each year it becomes more apparent that the real soul of the islands is the Haida culture itself.
Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve, National Marine Conservation Area Reserve & Haida Heritage Site
Haida Gwaii
This huge Unesco World Heritage site encompasses Moresby and 137 smaller islands at its southern end. It combines a time-capsule look at abandoned Haida…
Haida Heritage Centre at Kay Llnagaay
Haida Gwaii
One of the top attractions in the north is this marvelous cultural center. With exhibits on history, wildlife and culture, it would be enough reason to…
Haida Gwaii
Much of the island's northeastern side is devoted to the beautiful 726-sq-km Naikoon Provincial Park, which combines sand dunes and low sphagnum bogs,…
Haida Gwaii
The works of 20 Haida artists are featured at the jewelry workshop of April and Sarah Dutheil, second-generation artisans and sisters who were taught by…
Dixon Entrance Maritime Museum
Haida Gwaii
Housed in what was once the local hospital, the museum features exhibits on the history of this seafaring community, with displays on shipbuilding,…
Haida Gwaii
Learn about early logging practices and check out toys and tools from pioneering days. Nearby is the fenced-in cutting of the famous but felled Golden…
