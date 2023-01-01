Haida Heritage Centre at Kay Llnagaay

One of the top attractions in the north is this marvelous cultural center. With exhibits on history, wildlife and culture, it would be enough reason to visit the islands just by itself. The rich traditions of the Haida are fully explored in galleries, programs and work areas, where contemporary artists create works such as the totem poles lining the shore. Look for the remarkable model of Skidegate before colonial times.

In summer there are worthwhile free tours of the collection. There are also frequent talks and walks by Parks Canada rangers.