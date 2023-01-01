The works of 20 Haida artists are featured at the jewelry workshop of April and Sarah Dutheil, second-generation artisans and sisters who were taught by their father, local legend and authority on island geology, Dutes. April has written on Haida Gwaii agate collecting and is happy to explain Dutes' Tlell Stone Circle, which is just outside the cabin. There are many forms of art here, including carvings from argillite, a local rock that can only be carved by Haida artisans.

To get to Crystal Cabin, drive 27km north from Skidegate, then turn left at Wiggins Rd where there is easy-to-spot signage. Follow the signs and turn right at Richardson Rd.