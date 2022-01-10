Vancouver Island

Overview

Vancouver Island is studded with colorful, quirky communities, many founded on logging or fishing and featuring the word 'Port' in their names.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Butchart Gardens

    Butchart Gardens

    Vancouver Island

    Far more than just another pretty flower arrangement, Butchart is a national historic site and a triumph of early-20th-century gardening aesthetics. With…

  • Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

    Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

    Vancouver Island

    One in a magnificent seven of BC national parks, Pacific Rim is replete with wave-whipped beaches and brooding forests, most of them far from civilization…

  • U'mista Cultural Centre

    U'mista Cultural Centre

    Vancouver Island

    This must-see longhouse-like facility proudly displays dozens of culturally priceless Kwakwaka'wakw artifacts confiscated when potlatch ceremonies were…

  • Carmanah Walbran Provincial Park

    Carmanah Walbran Provincial Park

    Vancouver Island

    Home to some of BC's eldest residents, the old-growth spruce and cedar trees in this magnificent but remote park frequently exceed 1000 years of age. With…

  • Meares Island

    Meares Island

    Tofino

    Visible across Clayoquot Sound and accessible via kayak or water taxi from the Tofino waterfront, Meares Island was the site of the key 1984 Clayoquot…

  • Strathcona Provincial Park

    Strathcona Provincial Park

    Vancouver Island

    Featuring a greatest hits of wilderness attractions as well as Vancouver Island's highest mountain, Mt Golden Hinde (2200m), Strathcona is the poster…

  • Ahousat

    Ahousat

    Tofino

    Situated on remote Flores Island and accessed by tour boat or kayak, Ahousat is the mystical location of the spectacular Wild Side Heritage Trail, a…

  • Alberni Valley Museum

    Alberni Valley Museum

    Vancouver Island

    Don't be put off by the unassuming concrete exterior: this is one of Vancouver Island's best community museums. Studded with fascinating First Nations…

Articles

Latest stories from Vancouver Island

Man and women paddle stand up paddleboards through the Inner Harbour towards the Parliament Buildings. © Aaron Black / Getty Images RFC

Activities

A first-timer’s guide to Vancouver Island

May 8, 2024 • 11 min read

