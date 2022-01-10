Shop
© PamelaJoeMcFarlane/Getty Images
Vancouver Island is studded with colorful, quirky communities, many founded on logging or fishing and featuring the word 'Port' in their names.
Vancouver Island
Far more than just another pretty flower arrangement, Butchart is a national historic site and a triumph of early-20th-century gardening aesthetics. With…
Pacific Rim National Park Reserve
Vancouver Island
One in a magnificent seven of BC national parks, Pacific Rim is replete with wave-whipped beaches and brooding forests, most of them far from civilization…
Vancouver Island
This must-see longhouse-like facility proudly displays dozens of culturally priceless Kwakwaka'wakw artifacts confiscated when potlatch ceremonies were…
Carmanah Walbran Provincial Park
Vancouver Island
Home to some of BC's eldest residents, the old-growth spruce and cedar trees in this magnificent but remote park frequently exceed 1000 years of age. With…
Tofino
Visible across Clayoquot Sound and accessible via kayak or water taxi from the Tofino waterfront, Meares Island was the site of the key 1984 Clayoquot…
Vancouver Island
Featuring a greatest hits of wilderness attractions as well as Vancouver Island's highest mountain, Mt Golden Hinde (2200m), Strathcona is the poster…
Tofino
Situated on remote Flores Island and accessed by tour boat or kayak, Ahousat is the mystical location of the spectacular Wild Side Heritage Trail, a…
Vancouver Island
Don't be put off by the unassuming concrete exterior: this is one of Vancouver Island's best community museums. Studded with fascinating First Nations…
Best Things to Do
Lightly populated and synced to a slower rhythm than mainland British Columbia, Vancouver Island is Canada’s province within a province.Read article
Jan 19, 2023 • 6 min read
Dec 26, 2021 • 8 min read
Dec 13, 2021 • 6 min read
Sep 15, 2020 • 2 min read
Sep 8, 2020 • 7 min read
Aug 5, 2020 • 3 min read
Jun 17, 2020 • 4 min read
Feb 11, 2020 • 2 min read
Jan 22, 2020 • 3 min read
