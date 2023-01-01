Strathcona Provincial Park

Featuring a greatest hits of wilderness attractions as well as Vancouver Island's highest mountain, Mt Golden Hinde (2200m), Strathcona is the poster child of BC's 600 provincial parks. Not only is it the oldest (created in 1911), it's also the island's largest. The park itself has two main access areas – Butte Lake and Forbidden Plateau – and is good for hiking, boating, fishing, rock climbing and Nordic skiing.

The park is comprised mainly of wilderness. Front-country facilities can be found just outside the park boundaries at the Mt Washington Alpine Resort or the Strathcona Park Lodge on Upper Campbell Lake.