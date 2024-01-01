Discovery Passage Aquarium

This smashing little marine-critter attraction can be found at the entrance to the Discovery Pier, where it's repurposed the old blue shed aquarium that was moved here from Ucluelet. It's a showcase of local aquatic life: look out for starfish, eel grass beds and (if you're lucky) an octopus or two. Great spot for kids on a rainy day.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
21.17 MILES
Featuring a greatest hits of wilderness attractions as well as Vancouver Island's highest mountain, Mt Golden Hinde (2200m), Strathcona is the poster…
29.23 MILES
A wonderfully quirky museum located on a row of false-fronted buildings that looks like a Dodge City movie set, with evocative exhibits on the area's…
2.67 MILES
This small but nature-packed provincial park was given fresh impetus for visitors with the building of a new centerpiece, a 60m-long suspension bridge…
0.37 MILES
This fascinating museum is worth an hour of anyone's time. Its diverse collection showcases indigenous masks, an 1890s pioneer cabin and video footage of…
0.05 MILES
A labor of love for the local Rotary Club, this small museum anchored by a restored Seine fishing boat stands as a testament to Campbell River’s salmon…
0.05 MILES
Wet your line off the downtown Discovery Pier (rental rods available) or just stroll along with the crowds and see what everyone else has caught in the…
Courtenay and District Museum & Palaeontology Centre
25.07 MILES
With its life-size replica of an elasmosaur (a prehistoric marine reptile first discovered in the area), this excellent small museum also houses pioneer…
1.8 MILES
On Quadra Island in the Northern Gulf Islands. Provides fascinating insights into local First Nations communities.
Nearby Vancouver Island attractions
0.05 MILES
0.05 MILES
0.37 MILES
4. Nuyumbalees Cultural Centre
1.8 MILES
2.67 MILES
21.17 MILES
7. Courtenay and District Museum & Palaeontology Centre
25.07 MILES
29.23 MILES
