Discovery Passage Aquarium

Vancouver Island

This smashing little marine-critter attraction can be found at the entrance to the Discovery Pier, where it's repurposed the old blue shed aquarium that was moved here from Ucluelet. It's a showcase of local aquatic life: look out for starfish, eel grass beds and (if you're lucky) an octopus or two. Great spot for kids on a rainy day.

  • Strathcona Provincial Park

    Strathcona Provincial Park

    21.17 MILES

    Featuring a greatest hits of wilderness attractions as well as Vancouver Island's highest mountain, Mt Golden Hinde (2200m), Strathcona is the poster…

  • Cumberland Museum

    Cumberland Museum

    29.23 MILES

    A wonderfully quirky museum located on a row of false-fronted buildings that looks like a Dodge City movie set, with evocative exhibits on the area's…

  • Elk Falls Provincial Park

    Elk Falls Provincial Park

    2.67 MILES

    This small but nature-packed provincial park was given fresh impetus for visitors with the building of a new centerpiece, a 60m-long suspension bridge…

  • Museum at Campbell River

    Museum at Campbell River

    0.37 MILES

    This fascinating museum is worth an hour of anyone's time. Its diverse collection showcases indigenous masks, an 1890s pioneer cabin and video footage of…

  • Maritime Heritage Centre

    Maritime Heritage Centre

    0.05 MILES

    A labor of love for the local Rotary Club, this small museum anchored by a restored Seine fishing boat stands as a testament to Campbell River’s salmon…

  • Discovery Pier

    Discovery Pier

    0.05 MILES

    Wet your line off the downtown Discovery Pier (rental rods available) or just stroll along with the crowds and see what everyone else has caught in the…

  • Nuyumbalees Cultural Centre

    Nuyumbalees Cultural Centre

    1.8 MILES

    On Quadra Island in the Northern Gulf Islands. Provides fascinating insights into local First Nations communities.

