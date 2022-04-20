Shop
Getty Images/iStockphoto
A kayaker paddles past scores of new tract houses on a hillside: it's an iconic image for ever-growing Kelowna, the unofficial 'capital' of the Okanagan and the sprawling center of all that's good and not-so-good with the region.
Kelowna
Kelowna's lakeside park is a charming feature and gets busy on warm summer days.
Kelowna
In the hills along the lake’s eastern shore, you’ll soon come to one of the Okanagan’s most colorful wineries. Summerhill Pyramid Winery combines a…
BC Tree Fruits Cidery & Tasting Bar
Kelowna
The cidery division of BC Tree Fruits, a 400-family BC cooperative, is booming. Head to the Cidery & Tasting Bar, next to its fruit and vegetable market…
Kelowna
Formerly known as Calona Vineyards, Sandhill Wines was the Okanagan’s first winery when it kicked off production in 1932. Its architecturally striking…
Kelowna
Visiting Okanagan Lavender Farm is a heady experience. Rows and rows of more than 60 types of lavender waft in the breeze against a backdrop of the…
Kelowna
At Carmelis you can sample soft-ripened cheeses with names such as Moonlight and Heavenly, or the hard-ripened Smoked Carmel or Goatgonzola. For those…
Okanagan Wine & Orchard Museum
Kelowna
Located in the historic Laurel Packing House, the Okanagan Wine & Orchard Museum recounts the Okanagan Valley from its ranchland past, grazed by cows, to…
Kelowna
Known for excellent tours, its Riesling and its Ehrenfelser, a refreshing fruity white wine. Its bistro,Home Block at CedarCreek, has the kind of view…
