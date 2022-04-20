Kelowna

Okanagan Lake Bridge Kelowna BC Canada

A kayaker paddles past scores of new tract houses on a hillside: it's an iconic image for ever-growing Kelowna, the unofficial 'capital' of the Okanagan and the sprawling center of all that's good and not-so-good with the region.

  Kelowna City Park

    Kelowna City Park

    Kelowna

    Kelowna's lakeside park is a charming feature and gets busy on warm summer days.

  Summerhill Pyramid Winery

    Summerhill Pyramid Winery

    Kelowna

    In the hills along the lake’s eastern shore, you’ll soon come to one of the Okanagan’s most colorful wineries. Summerhill Pyramid Winery combines a…

  BC Tree Fruits Cidery & Tasting Bar

    BC Tree Fruits Cidery & Tasting Bar

    Kelowna

    The cidery division of BC Tree Fruits, a 400-family BC cooperative, is booming. Head to the Cidery & Tasting Bar, next to its fruit and vegetable market…

  Sandhill Wines

    Sandhill Wines

    Kelowna

    Formerly known as Calona Vineyards, Sandhill Wines was the Okanagan’s first winery when it kicked off production in 1932. Its architecturally striking…

  Okanagan Lavender Farm

    Okanagan Lavender Farm

    Kelowna

    Visiting Okanagan Lavender Farm is a heady experience. Rows and rows of more than 60 types of lavender waft in the breeze against a backdrop of the…

  Carmelis Goat Cheese Artisan

    Carmelis Goat Cheese Artisan

    Kelowna

    At Carmelis you can sample soft-ripened cheeses with names such as Moonlight and Heavenly, or the hard-ripened Smoked Carmel or Goatgonzola. For those…

  Okanagan Wine & Orchard Museum

    Okanagan Wine & Orchard Museum

    Kelowna

    Located in the historic Laurel Packing House, the Okanagan Wine & Orchard Museum recounts the Okanagan Valley from its ranchland past, grazed by cows, to…

  CedarCreek Estate Winery

    CedarCreek Estate Winery

    Kelowna

    Known for excellent tours, its Riesling and its Ehrenfelser, a refreshing fruity white wine. Its bistro,Home Block at CedarCreek, has the kind of view…

