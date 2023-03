The cidery division of BC Tree Fruits, a 400-family BC cooperative, is booming. Head to the Cidery & Tasting Bar, next to its fruit and vegetable market on Vaughan St to try innovative ciders such as Apple & Hops, Pears & Peaches and Rosé. Locals bring refillable growlers (glass jars) and buy by the liter, though visitors can purchase by the can.