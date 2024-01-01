Behind the Okanagan Heritage Museum, the exquisite grounds of Kasugai Gardens are good for a peaceful stroll.
5.5 MILES
As if it were a Tuscan hill town, this winery's architecture wows. Go for a taste of one of the blended reds (try the Bordeaux) or the excellent Syrah…
27.16 MILES
Back when the best way to get around inland BC was by boat, the SS Sicamous hauled passengers and freight on Okanagan Lake from 1914 to 1936. Now the boat…
0.39 MILES
Kelowna's lakeside park is a charming feature and gets busy on warm summer days.
Planet Bee Honey Farm & Meadery
27.27 MILES
At Planet Bee you can learn all the sweet secrets of the golden nectar, taste 25 different honeys and see a working hive up close. Even better, taste the…
5.63 MILES
In the hills along the lake’s eastern shore, you’ll soon come to one of the Okanagan’s most colorful wineries. Summerhill Pyramid Winery combines a…
BC Tree Fruits Cidery & Tasting Bar
0.66 MILES
The cidery division of BC Tree Fruits, a 400-family BC cooperative, is booming. Head to the Cidery & Tasting Bar, next to its fruit and vegetable market…
8.46 MILES
At Carmelis you can sample soft-ripened cheeses with names such as Moonlight and Heavenly, or the hard-ripened Smoked Carmel or Goatgonzola. For those…
27.3 MILES
Has tractor rides, homemade ice cream, fresh apple juice, a cafe, winsome barnyard animals and more. Great for the family, but definitely on the beaten…
0.04 MILES
The home of city services.
0.06 MILES
The Okanagan Heritage Museum looks at centuries of local culture in an engaging manner that includes a First Nations pit house, a Chinese grocery and a…
0.09 MILES
A visually striking piece of public art near the waterfront.
0.22 MILES
Statue of the lake's mythical monster.
0.26 MILES
The airy Kelowna Art Gallery features works by Canadian artists.
6. Okanagan Wine & Orchard Museum
0.26 MILES
Located in the historic Laurel Packing House, the Okanagan Wine & Orchard Museum recounts the Okanagan Valley from its ranchland past, grazed by cows, to…
0.39 MILES
0.4 MILES
Has a variegated shoreline and a popular open-air stage.