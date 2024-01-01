Kasugai Gardens

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Mission Hill Family Estate

    Mission Hill Family Estate

    5.5 MILES

    As if it were a Tuscan hill town, this winery's architecture wows. Go for a taste of one of the blended reds (try the Bordeaux) or the excellent Syrah…

  • SS Sicamous Heritage Park

    SS Sicamous Heritage Park

    27.16 MILES

    Back when the best way to get around inland BC was by boat, the SS Sicamous hauled passengers and freight on Okanagan Lake from 1914 to 1936. Now the boat…

  • Kelowna City Park

    Kelowna City Park

    0.39 MILES

    Kelowna's lakeside park is a charming feature and gets busy on warm summer days.

  • Planet Bee Honey Farm & Meadery

    Planet Bee Honey Farm & Meadery

    27.27 MILES

    At Planet Bee you can learn all the sweet secrets of the golden nectar, taste 25 different honeys and see a working hive up close. Even better, taste the…

  • Summerhill Pyramid Winery

    Summerhill Pyramid Winery

    5.63 MILES

    In the hills along the lake’s eastern shore, you’ll soon come to one of the Okanagan’s most colorful wineries. Summerhill Pyramid Winery combines a…

  • BC Tree Fruits Cidery & Tasting Bar

    BC Tree Fruits Cidery & Tasting Bar

    0.66 MILES

    The cidery division of BC Tree Fruits, a 400-family BC cooperative, is booming. Head to the Cidery & Tasting Bar, next to its fruit and vegetable market…

  • Carmelis Goat Cheese Artisan

    Carmelis Goat Cheese Artisan

    8.46 MILES

    At Carmelis you can sample soft-ripened cheeses with names such as Moonlight and Heavenly, or the hard-ripened Smoked Carmel or Goatgonzola. For those…

  • Davison Orchards

    Davison Orchards

    27.3 MILES

    Has tractor rides, homemade ice cream, fresh apple juice, a cafe, winsome barnyard animals and more. Great for the family, but definitely on the beaten…

Nearby Kelowna attractions

2. Okanagan Heritage Museum

0.06 MILES

The Okanagan Heritage Museum looks at centuries of local culture in an engaging manner that includes a First Nations pit house, a Chinese grocery and a…

3. Bear Statue

0.09 MILES

A visually striking piece of public art near the waterfront.

6. Okanagan Wine & Orchard Museum

0.26 MILES

Located in the historic Laurel Packing House, the Okanagan Wine & Orchard Museum recounts the Okanagan Valley from its ranchland past, grazed by cows, to…

