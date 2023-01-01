Bowron Lake Provincial Park

Forming a natural circle with sections of the Isaac, Cariboo and Bowron Rivers, the park's 116km canoe circuit (permits $30 to $60) is one of the world’s finest. There are eight portages, with the longest (2km) over well-defined trails. The park website has maps, and details everything you’ll need to know for planning your trip, including mandatory reservations, which sometimes book up in advance. Campsites cost $18. Check out Bowron Lake Canoe Rentals (www.bowronlakecanoe.com).

The whole canoe circuit takes between six and 10 days, and you’ll need to be completely self-sufficient. September is a good time to visit, both for the bold colors of changing leaves and the lack of summer crowds.