It's hard to know which harvest is growing faster in this fertile and beautiful valley midway between Vancouver and Alberta: tourists or fruit. The 180km-long Okanagan Valley is home to orchards of peaches and apricots, and scores of excellent wineries whose vines spread across the terraced hills, soaking up some of Canada's sunniest weather. The valley has provided a summer escape for generations of Canadians, who frolic in the string of lakes linking the Okanagan's towns.

  • Mission Hill Family Estate

    Mission Hill Family Estate

    Okanagan Valley

    As if it were a Tuscan hill town, this winery's architecture wows. Go for a taste of one of the blended reds (try the Bordeaux) or the excellent Syrah…

  • Planet Bee Honey Farm & Meadery

    Planet Bee Honey Farm & Meadery

    Okanagan Valley

    At Planet Bee you can learn all the sweet secrets of the golden nectar, taste 25 different honeys and see a working hive up close. Even better, taste the…

  • SS Sicamous Heritage Park

    SS Sicamous Heritage Park

    Okanagan Valley

    Back when the best way to get around inland BC was by boat, the SS Sicamous hauled passengers and freight on Okanagan Lake from 1914 to 1936. Now the boat…

  • Kelowna City Park

    Kelowna City Park

    Kelowna

    Kelowna's lakeside park is a charming feature and gets busy on warm summer days.

  • Traditional Osoyoos buckskin and beading on display at Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre

    Osoyoos Desert Centre

    Okanagan Valley

    Hear the rattle of a snake and the songs of birds at the Osoyoos Desert Centre, 3km north of town, where interpretive kiosks along raised boardwalks…

  • Summerhill Pyramid Winery

    Summerhill Pyramid Winery

    Kelowna

    In the hills along the lake’s eastern shore, you’ll soon come to one of the Okanagan’s most colorful wineries. Summerhill Pyramid Winery combines a…

  • BC Tree Fruits Cidery & Tasting Bar

    BC Tree Fruits Cidery & Tasting Bar

    Kelowna

    The cidery division of BC Tree Fruits, a 400-family BC cooperative, is booming. Head to the Cidery & Tasting Bar, next to its fruit and vegetable market…

  • Historic O'Keefe Ranch

    Historic O'Keefe Ranch

    Okanagan Valley

    Home to the O’Keefe family between 1867 and 1977, the O'Keefe Ranch retains its original log cabin, and has lots of live displays of old ranching…

How this tiny town in British Columbia became Canada’s craft beer capital

Jan 15, 2020 • 3 min read

