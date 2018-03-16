Welcome to Canada
Canada is more than its hulking-mountain, craggy-coast good looks: it also cooks extraordinary meals, rocks cool culture and unfurls wild, moose-spotting road trips.
The Great Outdoors
The globe's second-biggest country has an endless variety of landscapes. Sky-high mountains, glinting glaciers, spectral rainforests and remote beaches are all here, spread across six times zones. It's the backdrop for plenty of ah-inspiring moments – and for a big cast of local characters. That's big as in polar bears, grizzly bears, whales and, everyone's favorite, moose.The terrain also makes for a fantastic playground. Whether it's snowboarding Whistler's mountains, surfing Nova Scotia's swells or kayaking the white-frothed South Nahanni River in the Northwest Territories, adventures abound. There are gentler options, too, like strolling Vancouver's Stanley Park or swimming off Prince Edward Island's pink-sand beaches.
Captivating Cultures
Sip a café au lait and tear into a flaky croissant at a sidewalk bistro in Montréal; head to an Asian night market and slurp noodles in Vancouver; join a wild-fiddling Celtic party on Cape Breton Island; kayak between rainforest-cloaked Aboriginal villages on Haida Gwaii: Canada is incredibly diverse across its breadth and within its cities. You'll hear it in the music, see it in the arts and taste it in the cuisine.
Foodie Fare
Canada is a local food smorgasbord. If you grazed from west to east across the country, you'd fill your plate like this: wild salmon and velvety scallops in British Columbia, poutine (golden fries topped with gravy and cheese curds) in Québec, and lobster with a dab of melted butter in the Maritime provinces. Tastemakers may not tout Canadian food the way they do, say, Italian or French fare, so let's just call the distinctive seafood, piquant cheeses, and fresh, seasonal fruits and veggies our little secret. Ditto for the award-winning bold reds and crisp whites produced from the country's vine-striped valleys.
Artistic Flair
The arts are an integral part of Canada's cultural landscape. You'll find it from the International Fringe Theater Festival (the world's second-largest) in Edmonton to mega museums like Ottawa's National Gallery. Montreal's Jazz Festival and Toronto's star-studded Film Festival draw global crowds. And did you know Ontario's Stratford Festival is the continent's largest classical repertory theater? Even places you might not automatically think of – say, St John's or Woody Point – put on renowned shindigs (an avant-garde 'sound symposium' and a big-name writers festival, respectively).
Vancouver to Victoria and Butchart Gardens Tour by Bus
Your tour begins with pickup from Vancouver (select hotels only) for a scenic, relaxing 1.5-hour cruise to Vancouver Island. Upon arrival, take a scenic drive south by comfortable coach through exclusive residential areas and parks to downtown Victoria. You'll be given a comprehensive overview of Victoria and will then have about 3 hours of free time to explore on your own by foot. Top landmarks include the Royal British Columbia Museum, Miniture World, the Bug Zoo and the IMAX Museum. The highlight of your tour will surely be world-famous Butchart Gardens. A National Historic Site of Canada, this 55-acre (22-hectare) sprawl of floral gardens offers endless stunning views. During your 1.5 hours of free time, stroll down the winding walkways and capture photos of this impressive landscape. You'll be taken back to Vancouver after your tour. Please note: You must include hotel information at checkout and call tour operator ahead to confirm.
Niagara Falls America and Canada Sides 1-Day Sightseeing Tour
See the best of Niagara Falls on this deluxe sightseeing tour of both the American side and Canadian side. Many tours make you choose between the Ontario side and the New York side, but on this tour, you get to experience both!After pickup from your hotel in a comfortable, air conditioned sightseeing vehicle, set off with your expert guide on a fun-filled day of sightseeing. During this 6-hour tour, see all of the main attractions of this area. Enjoy a wet and wild cruise aboard the Maid of the Mist boat, operating seasonally (mid May to October)*. Outside the season you can take an amazing close-up "Journey Behind the Falls" to stand in the mist behind thundering Horseshoe Falls. Then, descend 175 feet (53 meters) to the famed ‘hurricane deck’ to feel the thunder of the Falls at the amazing Cave of the Winds exhibit (while in season).Other stops and sights on this tour include:• Niagara River Gorge• Goat Island viewing point• Horseshoe Falls• American Falls• Bridal Veil Falls• Prospect Point observation tower• Queen Victoria Park• Giant whirlpool • Floral Clock• Much more!Please note: The Maid of the Mist portion of this tour departs from the US side of Niagara Falls. All customers booking this tour must have appropriate documentation to enter the United States and Canada.*Operating dates of the Maid of the Mist and Cave of the Winds are approximate and dependent on winter/ice conditions
Best of Niagara Falls Tour from Niagara Falls, Ontario
After hotel pickup by minivan, head to Niagara Falls with your guide, who will lead you on your comprehensive tour of the Canadian side of the falls and provide fun facts and other commentary about all the different features you’ll see. Start at Skylon Tower, where you’ll ride up to the observation deck that, at 520 feet (160 meters) above the ground and 775 (236 meters) feet above the bottom of the falls, offers spectacular views of the Niagara River and all three waterfalls — Horseshoe Falls, Bridal Veil Falls and American Falls. Then visit the lookout point at the brink of Horseshoe Falls, where you have about 20 minutes to take pictures and marvel at the incredible amount of water tumbling down the cliffs. Next, experience the Journey Behind the Falls, a series of tunnels that start near the bottom of Horseshoe Falls and give you a look at the backside and underside of the cascade, where you’ll enjoy a different perspective of the thundering water. Then during summer and autumn months, get ready for one of Niagara’s highlights — a 1-hour Hornblower cruise. This wet and wild ride gets you as close to Horseshoe Falls as possible so you can hear how loud the water is and feel its powerful spray. During the winter and spring months, this portion is replaced by the Butterfly Conservatory and Niagara Fury.After the cruise, continue your tour to the power plant for a 5-minute photo op, and then head to the whirlpool rapids observation deck with your camera in hand. Finally, finish up at the Floral Clock, a nearby attraction and popular photo stop for visitors leaving the falls. Throughout your tour, there are food stands where you can grab a quick bite if you get hungry (free snacks and drinks not included). Your tour ends with hotel drop-off.
Quebec City and Montmorency Falls Day Trip from Montreal
After pickup from your Montreal hotel, you’ll be taken 2.5 hours northeast by coach to Quebec City, the historic heart of French Canada located on the St Lawrence River. The oldest settlement in North America, this capital city’s charming narrow streets and quaint neighborhoods are steeped in fascinating history. On your sightseeing tour, your knowledgeable local guide will explain the history of Quebec City, which was founded as a fort by the French in the 1500s. Pass famous landmarks and historical treasures including picturesque Place Royale, Notre Dame Basilica, the Parliament Building, Ile d'Orleans and the Plains of Abraham, where the famous battle between the French and English took place in 1759. Visit the oldest quarter in North America, the Petit Champlain district, and admire views of Montmorency Falls, an incredible waterfall and emblem of the city seated between the Montmorency River and the St Lawrence River. This magnificent natural gem is taller than Niagara Falls! Enjoy free time after your tour to explore Old Quebec, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. During the months of May through October, you can choose to take a scenic 1.5-hour cruise on the St Lawrence River during your free time! Your tour ends with drop-off at your Montreal hotel.
Niagara Falls Canada with Boat Ride or Behind the Falls Tour
The wet and wild cruise aboard the Maid of the Mist boat is legendary and operates seasonally (mid May to October)*. Outside the season you can take an amazing close-up "Journey Behind the Falls" to stand in the mist behind the thundering Horseshoe Falls. Other highlights on the Niagara Falls tour include Canadian Horseshoe Falls, Table Rock House, Queen Victoria Park, Sir Harry Oakes Gardens, Upper Canadian Rapids, Lower Niagara River and Gorge, and the Mighty Whirlpool. This tour departs from Niagara Falls only, and is not available from Toronto. Please note: The Maid of the Mist portion of this tour departs from the US side of Niagara Falls. All customers booking this tour must have appropriate documentation to enter the United States and Canada.*Operating dates of the Maid of the Mist are approximate and dependent on winter/ice conditions
Quebec Old City Walking Tour with Upper and Lower Towns
Conducted year-round, rain or shine, this walking tour starts in the Upper Town district of Old Quebec and finishes in the Lower Town. You'll discover Quebec City's history from 1608 to present on this enjoyable walking tour. While listening to the entertaining and informative commentary provided by your guide, you'll gain a sense of the day-to-day lives of the people who have lived in this lovely fortress city over the centuries. You will visit sites such as the Quebec Citadel, Chateau Frontenac, Quebec fortifications, Basilica Notre-Dame, Old Port and Place Royale.