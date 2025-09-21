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Continent-size Canada captivates visitors with its wildlife, wilderness and world-class cultural offerings. Whether you want to spot polar bears, cruise misty coastlines, savor amazing cuisine or enjoy extraordinary music, you can do it here.

The scale of this North American nation can make planning an itinerary somewhat daunting. You can start with the choices on this list, which opens with two delightful cities in the province of Québec and lovely Prince Edward Island – all three places made it into Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2027. Those winners are followed by 14 more destinations, covering cities, national parks and islands, and spanning waterfalls, prairies and mountains. The best places to visit in Canada are here waiting for you.

For more trip ideas and planning tips, check out Lonely Planet’s Canada guidebook.

1. Québec City, Québec

Best for couples

Québec City. Cavan-Images/Shutterstock

With over 400 years of history, Québec City, the capital of the province, is a treasure trove of romance and charm. Its stone walls, spired cathedrals and jazz-filled cafes like Bar Ste-Angèle are enchantingly atmospheric. Wander through the narrow, winding streets, where you can lose yourself amid street performers and the irresistible aromas of café au lait and flaky pastries.

To explore beyond the city, consider a day trip down Québec’s Rte 132, which winds past the sea, mountains and cozy towns, offering fabulous views and a taste of the region’s natural beauty.

Planning tip: French is Québec’s official language, and around 90% of Québécois identify as fluent French speakers. You’ll see it on road signs, menus and billboards, and while over half the population can converse in English, it’s best to come prepared to speak and hear a little français.

Read more: Best Things to Do in Québec City

2. Montréal, Québec

Best for music

The Montréal Jazz Festival. joseph s l tan matt/Shutterstock

As Canada’s cultural heart, Montréal is a marvel for music lovers. From June to August, the city is alive with buzzing rooftop bars, arts-filled streets and festivals. The best jazz-influenced musicians in the world play to equally jazzed spectators at the annual Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, which includes some 500 performances and shows, many free.

Planning tip: Check out Tourisme Montréal for the latest live-music events, big and small, throughout the city.

Read more: Best Things to Do in Montréal

3. Prince Edward Island

Best for a weekend

New London Rear Range Lighthouse on Prince Edward Island. Deb Snelson/Getty Images

If Anne of Green Gables isn’t on your radar, Prince Edward Island may not be either. But this small island in the Gulf of St Lawrence on Canada’s eastern shores rewards weekend visitors with soft sandy beaches backed by red cliffs and stunning coastal scenery.

Get oriented with a walking tour around the historic streets and harbor in Charlottetown, and take in a show at the Confederation Centre of the Arts. Then head north to Cavendish to see the Anne of Green Gables sites and enjoy the beaches in Prince Edward Island National Park. The island’s gentle terrain makes PEI an excellent destination for walking and cycling: the 700km Island Walk circles the perimeter, while the Confederation Trail, a former rail line, stretches 273km from tip to tip.

Planning tip: Exploring PEI is easiest by car. Hwy 1 crosses the Confederation Bridge, connecting the island to New Brunswick and the rest of mainland Canada. You can also drive onto the ferry from Nova Scotia. Hwy 2 is the island’s main east–west roadway.

Read more: A Guide to Prince Edward Island

4. Muskoka Lakes, Ontario

Best for water activities

Oxtongue Lake, Ontario. Rhia Hylton/Lonely Planet

The starstruck lakes on everyone’s lips and screens – Muskoka is all about getting out on the water, whether swimming off the dock, on a sunset paddle or aboard a scenic boat trip. While many of the lakefront expanses are taken up by private properties, waterside resorts or dense forest, there are plenty of public beaches sprinkled around. Well-established Algonquin Outfitters has branches in Huntsville and Bracebridge for renting canoes, kayaks and paddleboards.

Planning tip: At Gravenhurst’s Muskoka Wharf, the Nordic-inspired Floathaus floating sauna overlooks Muskoka Bay; heat yourself up before a refreshing plunge in the lake.

Read more: How to Spend 4 Days at the Muskoka Lakes

5. The Canadian Rockies

Best for first-time visitors

Yoho National Park, British Columbia. Janice Chen/Shutterstock

The amazing Canadian Rockies straddle British Columbia and Alberta, presenting awe-inspiring adventures across five national parks. Explore these beautiful landscapes up close on a hiking trail, cut through river rapids and swirling waters on a white water rafting trip, or swoosh through snow-capped mountains on skis and snowboards.

Planning tip: For a different perspective, take the train to experience the grandeur from the comfort of your seat: luminous lakes, jumbles of wildflowers and glistening glaciers glide by as the steel cars chug up mountain passes and down river valleys en route to points east or west.

Read more: A Guide to Kananaskis Country in the Canadian Rockies

6. Manitoulin Island, Ontario

Best for First Nations culture

Manitoulin Island, Ontario. Ravi Natarajan/Shutterstock

Expect a lovely, leisurely pace of life on the world’s largest freshwater island. Jagged expanses of white quartzite and granite outcroppings edge Manitoulin’s shoreline and lead to cottages, beaches and shimmering vistas. First Nations culture thrives here, with local foods and eco-adventures across the island’s eight communities. Powwows add drumming, dancing and storytelling, and promise immersive experiences that connect you with the people and the land of the country that we now know as Canada.

Planning tip: From mid-May to mid-October, a 2-hour ferry travels three times daily from Tobermory to South Baymouth. Reserve ahead, and bring your own car as there isn’t reliable public transportation or taxis on the island. You can also drive onto the island over the Little Current Swing Bridge from the northern mainland west of Sudbury.

Read more: Best Time to Visit Ontario

7. Vancouver, British Columbia

Best for city life with a side of nature

Granville Island Public Market in Vancouver. Mo Wu/Shutterstock

Sea-to-sky beauty surrounds the laid-back, fun-loving city of Vancouver. Skiable mountains ring the city’s outskirts, beaches fringe the coast, and Stanley Park’s thick rainforest lies just a short distance from downtown’s gleaming skyscrapers. Have a picnic there before strolling through the city’s varied neighborhoods. You may even spot a celebrity: Vancouver is a popular filming location for many TV and film productions throughout the year.

Planning tip: Gain a deeper understanding of Stanley Park and its significance on a Talaysay Tours Talking Totems trek, led by an Indigenous guide. It’s an eye-opening journey through the towering totem poles that have stood in the park since 1920.

Read more: Best Things to Do in Vancouver

8. The Prairies

Best for a road trip

Grasslands National Park, Saskatchewan. Dougall_Photography/Getty Images

Solitude reigns supreme in Canada’s vast middle. On a drive across Manitoba’s plains and Saskatchewan’s immense fields of golden wheat, the flat landscapes melt into the horizon. When the wind blows, the wheat sways like waves on the ocean, punctuated by the occasional grain elevator rising up like a tall ship. Big skies mean big storms that drop like an anvil, visible on the skyline for miles. Far-flung towns include arty Winnipeg, outlaw-loving Moose Jaw and Mountie-filled Regina, with Ukrainian and Scandinavian villages in between.

Planning tip: Well-maintained highways and major regional roads make long-distance driving in Canada a rewarding experience. But winter storms and summer wildfires can dangerously affect road conditions and visibility. Never ignore localized detours or weather warnings.

Read more: Canada’s Best Road Trips

9. Niagara Falls, Ontario

Best for kids

A Niagara Falls boat tour. AnjelikaGr/Shutterstock

The top tourist attraction in Canada is Niagara Falls, famed for its powerful cascades: nearly 3 million L of water pour over the falls every second. Board the iconic Maid of the Mist boat tour – kids will delight in feeling the thunderous spray up close, while adults will love that protective poncho. Explore the wider area on the Niagara Glen hiking trail, which takes you through ancient forests and rugged terrain, offering a peaceful contrast to the roaring waters.

Tack on another day for a scenic biking adventure along the Greater Niagara Circle Route or to soar to new heights on the WildPlay zip line, which provides unmatched views of the falls.

Planning tip: If you’re on a short trip to Canada, lots of tour operators run day trips to Niagara from nearby Toronto – perfect for a combination of urban fun and natural wonders.

Read more: Best Things to Do with Kids in Canada

10. Whistler, British Columbia

Best for skiing and mountain biking

Mountain biking in Whistler, British Columbia. SimonaKoz/Shutterstock

A former Olympic venue, Whistler is one of the world’s top ski resorts, located just 90 minutes from Vancouver. Featuring over 200 marked runs winding down two towering mountains – Whistler and Blackcomb – this alpine village is a skier’s paradise.

While snow is Whistler’s main draw, summer visitors with bikes and paddleboards keep it hopping year-round. Take a break from the outdoor action to explore the thriving arts and culture scene; highlights like the Audain Art Museum and Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre are just as appealing as the famed slopes.

Planning tip: The forest comes alive at night in Vallea Lumina. Take a self-guided 1.5km multimedia walk on a trail that uses lights, laser projections, music and sounds to tell the story of a father and daughter who disappeared into the mountains long ago. The full experience takes 60–75 minutes. It’s an enchanting way to experience Whistler’s natural beauty after dark.

Read more: A Guide to Whistler

11. Drumheller, Alberta

Best for dinosaurs

The Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, Alberta. Nick Fox/Shutterstock

Dinosaur lovers flock to dust-blown Drumheller, where paleontological pride runs high, thanks to the Royal Tyrrell Museum, home to one of the planet’s preeminent fossil collections. The world’s largest dinosaur figure is here too: a giant fiberglass Tyrannosaurus rex (T. rex) that visitors can climb and peer out of (through its mouth). Beyond the dino-related attractions, you can enjoy classic Badlands scenery, including the eerie hoodoos (craggy spires of rock).

Planning tip: It’s a good idea to purchase tickets in advance to guarantee entry to the museum, especially if you’re traveling in the peak summer months.

Read more: Guide to Alberta

12. Toronto, Ontario

Best for diversity

Paris Paris bar in Toronto. Scott Heaney/Shutterstock.

With an array of cultures, Toronto dazzles and delights visitors. The city’s eclectic mix of art galleries like the Art Gallery of Ontario and PowerPlant Contemporary Art Gallery, theaters and performance spaces like the Harbourfront Centre, and full-on hockey mania make it Ontario’s coolest city. Toronto is also Canada’s most diverse place, with nearly half of its residents born abroad. You can get a (literal) taste at restaurants in the city’s unique neighborhoods: dine at Oji Seichi in East Chinatown for house-made noodles and fragrant bowls of ramen, visit Greektown for family-owned restaurants like Athens and Pantheon, or hit Conejo Negro for Caribbean, Creole and Latin fusion food on a vibey patio.

Planning tip: Toronto has a wide-reaching public transportation network of streetcars, buses and subway lines. The fastest way to get around is on Downtown Toronto’s two subway lines: U-shaped Line 1 and east–west Line 2. For streetcars, buses and the subway, you can tap on with a card or digital wallet (no need to tap off).

Read more: Best Things to Do in Toronto

13. Vancouver Island, British Columbia

Best for beaches and local food

Fisherman’s Wharf in Victoria, Vancouver Island. Daniel Avram/Shutterstock

With bohemian shops, wood-floored coffee bars and a past steeped in English tea culture, picture-postcard Victoria is the gem of Vancouver Island. British Columbia’s capital city is full of charm, but it’s only the jumping-off point to an island that has a bounty of wonders. Pacific Rim National Park’s West Coast Trail offers misty wilderness and Tofino’s waves, and wandering gourmets can head to the Cowichan Valley, which is studded with welcoming small farms and boutique wineries.

Planning tip: Victoria hosts more than 100 festivals. Check out the Indigenous Cultural Festival in the summer, sip your way through the Victoria International Wine Fest in the fall, or eat up during Dine Around and Stay in Town in the winter.

Read more: Guide to Vancouver Island

14. Rideau Canal, Ontario

Best for ice-skating

Ice-skating on the Rideau Canal, Ottawa. Vladone/Getty Images

Consisting of canals, rivers and lakes, this 200km-long waterway connects Ottawa with Kingston via 47 locks. The Rideau Canal is at its finest in winter, when a stretch of it becomes the Rideau Canal Skateway – the world’s largest skating rink. People swoosh by on the 8km of groomed ice, pausing for hot chocolate and slabs of fried dough called BeaverTails (a quintessentially Canadian food). February’s Winterlude festival kicks it up a notch when townsfolk build massive ice sculptures.

Planning tip: Once the canal thaws, it becomes a boater’s paradise, meaning you can appreciate it whatever time of year you visit.

Read more: Best Time to Visit Canada

15. Churchill, Manitoba

Best for wildlife

A polar bear in a meadow in Churchill, Manitoba. chbaum/Shutterstock

The first polar bear you see up close will simply amaze you, and there’s no better place for such an encounter than Churchill, which lies along the bears’ migration path. They come in off the Hudson Bay ice in late June or July and roam the vast area along the coastline, so summer sightings happen but aren’t abundant. Starting in late September, tundra vehicles take you close enough to lock eyes with the hulking bears. And come October and November, with an estimated 600 bears in the area waiting for the ice to form so they can head out and hunt, the probability of seeing them is high.

Planning tip: Keep an exceedingly safe distance from any polar bears you see, especially mothers with cubs.

Read more: Things to Know Before Traveling to Canada

16. Bay of Fundy, New Brunswick

Best for whale watching

Humpback whale in the Bay of Fundy. Neta Degany/Getty Images

It has lighthouses, boats and trawlers, fishing villages, and other maritime scenery, yet the Bay of Fundy is not your average Canadian waterway. Extreme tides attract whales, including fin, humpback and endangered North Atlantic right whales, making it a must-visit spot for seeing these beautiful creatures.

Planning tip: Put on one of the orange head-to-toe survival suits that will keep you warm and dry before you set off from St Andrews’ Market Wharf on the Jolly Hurricane, a rigid inflatable boat that zips passengers to the whales’ feeding grounds on the Bay of Fundy at about 65km/h. Fundy Tide Runners and Cruisin’ With the Whales are also reputable and experienced with similar fees.

Read more: Best Places for Whale Watching

17. Baffin Island, Nunavut

Best for nature lovers

Auyuittuq National Park on Baffin Island, Nunavut. Ed Dods/Shutterstock

The rugged landscapes of Baffin Island are home to cloud-scraping mountains and a third of Nunavut’s human population. On Canada’s largest island, an Arctic safari to spot narwhals, belugas and bears beckons. The island’s crown jewel is Auyuittuq National Park – its name means the Land That Never Melts, and indeed glaciers, fjords and vertiginous cliffs fill the eastern expanse. The park is a siren call for hardcore hikers and climbers...and more than a few polar bears.

Planning tip: Baffin Island is also a center for Inuit art. Studios full of high-quality carving, printmaking and weaving can be found in towns like Iqaluit and Kinngait.

Read more: Best Things to Do in Nunavut