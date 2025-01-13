From iconic monuments and legendary sporting events to world-class shopping and peaceful nature, Toronto has something to offer every visitor. Whether your tastes run to fun foodie tours or interactive museums, you'll never be bored in Canada's biggest metropolis.



In fact, there's so much to see and do that planning a trip to this cosmopolitan city can feel a little overwhelming, especially if you only have a short amount of time. Then there's the climate to consider; Toronto in summer has a very different feel to Toronto in winter, and the weather can have a big impact on how you choose to get around.



If you're wondering where to start your Toronto itinerary, worry not – we can help! Come sunshine, rain or snow, here are the experiences you shouldn’t miss when you visit Toronto.

The CN Tower dominates the Toronto city skyline – and offers the city's best views. Deejpilot/Getty Images

1. Take in the views from the CN Tower

The tallest structure in the world until it was eclipsed by Dubai's Burj Khalifa in 2007, the CN Tower is the most iconic symbol of the city and one of the most visited places in Toronto. Ride the elevator to the main observation deck to take in dizzying views of Toronto's skyline from 346m (1136ft).

If you have a head for heights, you can ascend even higher to the glass-walled SkyPod at 447m (1465ft) – high enough that you can actually feel the tower flexing and swaying in the wind. Visiting either viewpoint is a popular experience, so book ahead.



Detour: Seeing the views from behind glass is great, but adventure seekers should consider the EdgeWalk, the world's highest full-circle, hands-free building walk. Secured by a safety harness, you'll creep around the outside edge of the observation level, balanced 116 stories above the streets below. There's a wheelchair-accessible version of the EdgeWalk as well.

2. Eat your way around Chinatown

Toronto's Chinatown is one of the city's oldest and liveliest neighborhoods, as well as being one of the largest Chinatowns in North America. Busy local markets and colorful neon signs make for plenty of visual stimulation, but you'll want to focus on exploring the district's fabulous pan-Asian food vendors with your taste buds. Graze your way through generous servings of dumplings, dim sum, noodles and hot pots, plus Vietnamese pho and banh mi – be sure to arrive hungry!

Detour: To take in Chinatown’s full scope, we recommend joining a food tour. An expert guide will take you to a selection of favorite spots, sampling smaller portions so you can try a wide array of dishes. Our favorite tour is the highly regarded Culinary Adventure Co’s Chinatown + Kensington Market food tour.

3. Catch a home game

Toronto is home to a string of famous-name professional sports teams, with games taking place year-round. If you know your travel dates well in advance, see if you can score tickets to see the Raptors play basketball or the Maple Leafs play hockey at the Scotiabank Arena, or the Blue Jays play baseball at the Rogers Centre – then settle in and cheer along with the home crowd.



Foodies will be in their element at Toronto's St Lawrence Market. Kiev.Victor/Shutterstock

4. Browse through St Lawrence Market

In the heart of the city, the historic St Lawrence Market looms large in Toronto. Sure, it's a top tourist attraction, but it's also where many locals still go to do their shopping. Here, you'll find all manner of specialty food shops and interesting local businesses, with the Saturday farmers' markets and Sunday antique market being weekly highlights.

Detour: The second floor of the South Market houses the Market Gallery, a space for rotating exhibitions. Stop by to check out the creative happenings in this much-loved landmark.

5. Grab a drink in the Distillery District

Take a pass on the touristy bars downtown and head to Toronto's Distillery District. Known for arts, entertainment, dining and more, this lively neighborhood is centered around an old whiskey distillery. Today, it's filled by crowds continuing the tradition by seeking out tipples of all varieties.

Try SpiritHouse for top-shelf cocktails, Mill Street Brewery for a satisfying pint of Canadian craft beer or El Catrin Destileria for a margarita during the patio (warm-weather) season.

Planning Tip: If you’re in town for the winter holidays, Toronto’s charming Winter Village Christmas Market takes over the Distillery District every year.

Kensington Market is an eccentric neighborhood that's great fun to explore. Roberto Machado Noa/Getty Images

6. Explore Kensington Market

In a city full of suits and skyscrapers, Kensington Market offers something quirkier. This proudly bohemian district – one of the most fun neighborhoods in Toronto – is appealingly scruffy, and it's studded with vintage shops, unique boutiques and varied art spaces. Don't miss the famous "garden car," with herbs, flowers, tomato plants and even a lawn growing out of a painted (and permanently parked) sedan.

Planning Tip: While most come here to shop, it’s also worth coming to eat at one (or more) of Kensington Market’s many quality restaurants. The district is also adjacent to Chinatown, making for a great two-district food tour.

7. Salute Canada’s hockey legends

Since hockey holds a special place in every Canadian’s heart, the official Hockey Hall of Fame in the Financial District is a top destination for visitors. This family-friendly attraction holds the largest collection of hockey memorabilia in the world – including the Stanley Cup itself.

Here, you can learn about the sport’s history, try your hand at shooting against the world’s best goalies in an interactive exhibit and watch vintage game footage from the video vault.

High Park is famous for its magnificent spring cherry blossoms. Elena Berd/Shutterstock

8. Admire the cherry blossoms at High Park

Come spring, Toronto bursts into bloom with a display of cherry blossoms worthy of Tokyo's Shinjuku Gyoen. You can view the city's largest concentration of sakura (cherry blossom) at High Park – the first cherry trees here were donated by Japan in the 1950s.



Planning Tip: Depending on the weather, the cherry blossom season takes place between the end of April and early May, but it only lasts a week. Track the progress of the cherry trees by calling the Cherry Blossom Hotline at 647-946-2547.

9. Ride a roller-coaster at Canada’s Wonderland

One of the best Toronto activities for kids is a day trip to Canada’s Wonderland, a thrill-filled amusement park about 40 minutes from the center. The park offers 18 roller coasters, a 20-acre water park, special live shows and popular themed events such as the Halloween Haunt and WinterFest.

Planning Tip: Don’t miss the park’s famous funnel cake, a sweet treat brought to North America by Dutch migrants – although perhaps after you’ve taken a few stomach-churning coaster rides!

Toronto Pride in June is one of the city’s liveliest annual parties. Shawn Goldberg/Shutterstock

10. Celebrate Toronto's spirit at a city festival

Torontonians love nothing more than a good party, and the city festival calendar provides plenty of opportunities to celebrate. Annual extravaganzas include Canadian Music Week in May, Toronto Pride, the Toronto Jazz Festival and the arty Luminato Festival in June, the Toronto Caribbean Carnival in August, the world-famous Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September, and Nuit Blanche in October.



Planning Tip: Since these festivals always draw major crowds, be sure to book hotels and transport well in advance if you time your trip to coincide with one of these events.

11. Step onto a movie set at Casa Loma

While this scenic, castle-like mansion never housed real royalty, Casa Loma has hosted plenty of well-known movie stars over the years. Once the home of financier and hydroelectricity pioneer Henry Pellatt, the building is today a tourist attraction, event venue and one of the city's top filming locations.

Some 50 major productions have been filmed here; you might recognize the interior as Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from the X-Men movies.

Colorful Graffiti Alley is perfect for colorful selfies with an urban edge. Jessica Lam for Lonely Planet

12. Snap a selfie with Toronto street art

The street art that adorns Toronto is an expression of the city's irrepressible creative spirit – and some of the best examples are in Graffiti Alley. Stretching for some 400m (1000ft) through the Fashion District, this narrow street is covered with bold, bright artwork from some of the city’s top street artists.

Detour: Graffiti Alley should be just the start of your street-art itinerary – consider taking a free, self-guided ArtworxTO tour, put together by the city government and Driftscape, a lively community of Toronto arts organizations and artists.

13. Have a beach day

Practically the size of an ocean, Lake Ontario serves up fabulous beach days all around its shores – see for yourself at one of the many beaches in and around Toronto. Whether you want to swim, sunbathe, have a picnic or join a game of beach volleyball, the city's public beaches are great places to hang out with locals on a sunny summer day.

Start the beach tour at Sugar Beach – a manmade spray of sand dotted with pink umbrellas right in the thick of things in Toronto's East Bayfront neighborhood.



Detour: If you want to escape the city buzz, head across the lake to Toronto Island Park. Spilling over 15 linked islands, this public park has four appealing beaches, with boat-rental concessions in season. Ferries run to the islands from Jack Layton Ferry Terminal on the Waterfront.



The Bata Shoe Museum is a paradise for footwear fans. Roberto Machado Noa/Getty Images

14. Get your footwear fix at the Bata Museum

One of Toronto’s most original museums features displays piled with towering high heels, shoes made from human hair and other outrageous (but still functional) footwear. With a collection of some 15,000 artifacts spanning 4500 years of foot fashion, the Bata Shoe Museum has the largest shoe collection in the world, including platform heels worn by Elton John.



15. Learn about the Toronto area's Indigenous people

Modern Toronto was built on the traditional territory of various Indigenous nations, including the Anishinaabe, Haudenosaunee, Wendat, Mississaugas of the Credit and Chippewa, and the Toronto region is still home to a sizable First Nations population.

Visitors can experience a variety of Indigenous traditions – a key part of Canadian culture – as part of a trip to Toronto through art, food and community celebrations. Check out upcoming events using the local government’s online guide to Indigenous experiences.