Niagara Falls Tour from Toronto

Your day tour starts in the morning with a pick up close to Toronto's Union Station at 8:10am. As most of our passengers are at one pick up location, we don't spend extra time doing pickups in the morning unlike most other tour companies. Travel in our modern climate controlled mini-coach to the historical town of Niagara-on-the-Lake, where you will have 60 minutes to explore. Check out the picturesque river mouth, and take a walk down the main street, which has many boutique shops, cafes, and bakeries for your enjoyment (own expense). Then continue your tour with a scenic drive along the Niagara Parkway, which was once described by Winston Churchill as the prettiest Sunday drive in the world. Stop at the Living Water Wayside Chapel, known as the 'Smallest Chapel in the World,' before visiting an estate winery for a provided tasting of three wines including Niagara's famous ice wine, a dessert wine not to be missed. The Floral Clock is next; with up to 15,000 flowers in the display, it is one of the largest flower clocks in the entire world and one of the most photographed attractions in the Niagara region. Around the corner from the Floral Clock are three hydro-power stations on the Niagara River. Your guide will tell you all about hydro-power as you stop for photo ops of these engineering marvels. The last stop on your tour is the main attraction, Niagara Falls. You have three hours of free time to explore the sights and sounds of this world-famous natural attraction. Participate in various activities, if you wish, such as the Journey Behind the Falls, the Skylon Tower, or a discounted helicopter flight over the falls (all at own expense). You can also upgrade your tour when booking to include a Hornblower Niagara Cruise. Purchase lunch at Niagara Falls from one of the many restaurants or fast-food eateries at the edge of the waterfall, and take a walk through the parks to enjoy this natural wonder. After your day of sightseeing, you'll be taken back to Toronto and dropped off around 6pm.