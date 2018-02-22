Welcome to Toronto
Yes, winter in Toronto can be a real drag. Things get messy on the congested highways and archaic public transit system. But come with patience, an open mind and during the delightfully temperate and colorful spring or fall, and you're bound to have a great time.
There is a fresh international buzz about Toronto. Perhaps it's the influx of flush new residents from across the globe; or was it the Pan-Am Games that shone a spotlight on Toronto? Either way, this is a city that is waking up to its own greatness.
The wet and wild cruise aboard the Maid of the Mist boat is legendary and operates seasonally (mid May to October)*. Outside the season you can take an amazing close-up "Journey Behind the Falls" to stand in the mist behind the thundering Horseshoe Falls. Other highlights on the Niagara Falls tour include Canadian Horseshoe Falls, Table Rock House, Queen Victoria Park, Sir Harry Oakes Gardens, Upper Canadian Rapids, Lower Niagara River and Gorge, and the Mighty Whirlpool. This tour departs from Niagara Falls only, and is not available from Toronto. Please note: The Maid of the Mist portion of this tour departs from the US side of Niagara Falls. All customers booking this tour must have appropriate documentation to enter the United States and Canada.*Operating dates of the Maid of the Mist are approximate and dependent on winter/ice conditions
Your full-day tour from Toronto takes you in air-conditioned comfort through the breathtaking scenery of the orchard-laden Niagara Peninsula to Niagara Falls. You'll be served a buffet lunch at Niagara Falls, surrounded by panoramic views of the falls. After lunch, you'll take a wet and wild tour of the falls on the Hornblower Niagara Cruises boat. If the boats aren't operating (end October to mid-April depending on weather conditions), you can take a close-up "Journey Behind the Falls" to stand in the mist behind the thundering Horseshoe Falls, or experience the spectacular presentation on the falls at the Imax Theater. Your unforgettable visit to Niagara Falls continues to the stunning Whirlpool Rapids observation deck. You'll visit the Floral Clock, then drive through the picturesque historic community of Niagara-on-the-Lake. Your day trip to Niagara Falls from Toronto concludes with a stop at a local winery with wine tasting.
Your full-day tour from Toronto takes you in air-conditioned comfort through the breathtaking scenery of the orchard-laden Niagara Peninsula to Niagara Falls. Time permitting you will also stop at a local winery for wine tasting. You'll also drive through the historic community of Niagara-on-the-Lake. When you arrive at the falls you'll take a truly amazing, wet and wild boat ride to the base of the thundering Horseshoe Falls on the Hornblower Niagara Cruises boat. After your buffet dinner with views at the Fallsview Dining Room, you'll stand on the brink of the falls to view the nightly multicolored illumination show. Visit on a Friday, and the illuminations show includes a free fireworks display over the mighty Niagara Falls. This tour is seasonal, operating from June through to September.
The Toronto City Hop-on Hop-off Tour runs in a continuous circle from 9:00am until 4:00pm with many stops near major hotels in the downtown area. Your ticket is valid for two touring days which gives you ample time to explore the many attractions Toronto has to offer such as the CN Tower or Casa Loma.North/South Loop makes stops near the following attractions: Starting point: Yonge & Dundas Square Hockey Hall of Fame CN Tower Rogers Center Air Canada Center Toronto's Harbourfront St. Lawrence Market Entertainment District Casa Loma Royal Ontario Museum Bata Shoe Museum Eaton Center Yonge Street Yorkville
Your full-day tour from Toronto takes you in air-conditioned comfort through the breathtaking scenery of the orchard-laden Niagara Peninsula to Niagara Falls. You'll get to see as well as experience the grandeur beauty of the Niagara Falls from the Canadian side. Do your own thing at the falls for the afternoon (approx. 3 hours) but don't forget to take a ride on the Hornblower Niagara Cruises boat, included in the cost of the tour. If the boats aren't operating (end October to mid April depending on weather conditions), you can experience the spectacular presentation on the falls at the Imax Theater. Your freedom visit to Niagara Falls continues by coach to the stunning Whirlpool Rapids observation deck. You'll visit the Floral Clock, then travel through the picturesque historic community of Niagara-on-the-Lake. Your day trip to Niagara Falls from Toronto concludes with a stop at a local winery.
Your day tour starts in the morning with a pick up close to Toronto's Union Station at 8:10am. As most of our passengers are at one pick up location, we don't spend extra time doing pickups in the morning unlike most other tour companies. Travel in our modern climate controlled mini-coach to the historical town of Niagara-on-the-Lake, where you will have 60 minutes to explore. Check out the picturesque river mouth, and take a walk down the main street, which has many boutique shops, cafes, and bakeries for your enjoyment (own expense). Then continue your tour with a scenic drive along the Niagara Parkway, which was once described by Winston Churchill as the prettiest Sunday drive in the world. Stop at the Living Water Wayside Chapel, known as the 'Smallest Chapel in the World,' before visiting an estate winery for a provided tasting of three wines including Niagara's famous ice wine, a dessert wine not to be missed. The Floral Clock is next; with up to 15,000 flowers in the display, it is one of the largest flower clocks in the entire world and one of the most photographed attractions in the Niagara region. Around the corner from the Floral Clock are three hydro-power stations on the Niagara River. Your guide will tell you all about hydro-power as you stop for photo ops of these engineering marvels. The last stop on your tour is the main attraction, Niagara Falls. You have three hours of free time to explore the sights and sounds of this world-famous natural attraction. Participate in various activities, if you wish, such as the Journey Behind the Falls, the Skylon Tower, or a discounted helicopter flight over the falls (all at own expense). You can also upgrade your tour when booking to include a Hornblower Niagara Cruise. Purchase lunch at Niagara Falls from one of the many restaurants or fast-food eateries at the edge of the waterfall, and take a walk through the parks to enjoy this natural wonder. After your day of sightseeing, you'll be taken back to Toronto and dropped off around 6pm.