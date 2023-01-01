Harbourfront Centre

An artistic powerhouse, this 4-hectare complex educates and entertains Toronto's community through a variety of year-round performances, events and exhibits. The center is made up of more than two dozen waterfront venues, including parks, outdoor stages, theaters and galleries. The main building alone houses the well-respected Craft & Design Studios, open studios where the public can watch artists-in-residence at work; the 1300-seat Concert Stage; and even a lakeside rink where you can slice up the winter ice.