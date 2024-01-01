Located in Toronto's historic John Street Roundhouse, this tiny museum tells Toronto's history of railway with artifacts, photos and even a train simulator. Most of the fun, though, lies outside, where visitors clamber on and admire antique locomotives, passenger cars and cabooses. A mini-train takes little ones for rides in the summer (adult/child $3.50/2.50).
Toronto Railway Museum
Entertainment & Financial Districts
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.53 MILES
Centered on the 1832 Gooderham and Worts distillery – once the largest distillery in the British Empire – the 5-hectare Distillery District is one of…
1.92 MILES
Opened in 1914, the multidisciplinary ROM is Canada's biggest natural-history museum and one of the largest museums in North America. You'll either love…
0.14 MILES
Dominating Toronto's skyline, the CN Tower is a marvel. At a height of 553 metres, the communications spire stands over the city like a beacon. Queues can…
0.62 MILES
The mecca of Canada's national sport, the Hockey Hall of Fame is a Canadian institution. Even those unfamiliar with the rough, super-fast sport are likely…
3.89 MILES
Toronto's favorite green space is a wonderful spot to unfurl a picnic blanket, swim, play tennis, bike around, skate on 14-hectare Grenadier Pond or – in…
0.92 MILES
Old York's sensational St Lawrence Market has been a neighborhood meeting place for over two centuries. The restored, high-trussed 1845 South Market…
0.96 MILES
The AGO houses collections both excellent and extensive (bring your stamina). Renovations of the facade, designed by the revered Frank Gehry and completed…
McMichael Canadian Art Collection
18.12 MILES
Handcrafted buildings (including painter Tom Thomson’s cabin, moved from its original location), set amid 40 hectares of conservation trails, contain…
Nearby Entertainment & Financial Districts attractions
1. Ripley's Aquarium of Canada
0.1 MILES
Arguably one of Toronto's best attractions for both young and old, it has more than 16,000 aquatic animals and 5.7 million liters of water in the combined…
0.14 MILES
Dominating Toronto's skyline, the CN Tower is a marvel. At a height of 553 metres, the communications spire stands over the city like a beacon. Queues can…
0.15 MILES
Technically awe-inspiring, the Rogers Centre opened in 1989 with the world's first fully retractable dome roof and seating for up to 53,500 people. Tours…
0.18 MILES
An artistic powerhouse, this 4-hectare complex educates and entertains Toronto's community through a variety of year-round performances, events and…
5. Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery
0.26 MILES
Easily recognized by its painted smokestack, the Power Plant gallery is just that: a former power plant transformed into Toronto's premier gallery of…
0.45 MILES
A former lakeside parking lot has been transformed into the 2800-sq-meter Spadina Quay Wetlands, a thriving, sustainable ecosystem full of frogs, birds,…
0.51 MILES
A quiet pause amid the bustle of the Financial District, the TD Gallery of Inuit Art provides an exceptional insight into Inuit culture. Just beyond the…
0.52 MILES
Delicately strung along the western harbor front, the Toronto Music Garden was designed in collaboration with cellist Yo-Yo Ma. It expresses Bach's Suite…