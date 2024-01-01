Toronto Railway Museum

Entertainment & Financial Districts

Located in Toronto's historic John Street Roundhouse, this tiny museum tells Toronto's history of railway with artifacts, photos and even a train simulator. Most of the fun, though, lies outside, where visitors clamber on and admire antique locomotives, passenger cars and cabooses. A mini-train takes little ones for rides in the summer (adult/child $3.50/2.50).

