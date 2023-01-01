Evergreen Brick Works

Famed for the transformation of its once-deteriorating heritage buildings into a prime location for all things geotourism, this dynamic, LEED-certified environmental center and park hosts interactive workshops and community festivals on the themes of ecology, technology and the environment. There's a garden market, an ice rink and lots of nature trails, which can be explored on foot or by bike (rentals are available). Check the website to see what's going on. Take the free shuttle bus from Broadview subway station.

If you're traveling with little ones, don't miss the Children's Garden, a wonderful hands-on area where kids can garden, build using repurposed materials or just play in the water and sand features. For food, stop in at the coffee shop or the restaurant, specializing in local and organic food.