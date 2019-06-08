Art Gallery of Ontario

The AGO houses collections both excellent and extensive (bring your stamina). Renovations of the facade, designed by the revered Frank Gehry and completed in 2008, impress at street level: it's like looking at a huge crystal ship docked on a busy city street. Inside, highlights of the permanent collection include rare Québecois religious statuary, Inuit carvings, stunningly presented works by Canadian greats the Group of Seven, the Henry Moore sculpture pavilion, and restored Georgian house The Grange.

There's a surcharge for special exhibits, but visits to the permanent collection on Wednesday evenings are free. Several highly recommended – and free – tours are offered throughout the week, all leaving from the Walker Court. The most popular? Daily one-hour tours leaving on the hour from 11am to 3pm and on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm. If you don't want to commit that much time, 10-minute pop-up 'On the Dot' art chats are held in front of different works every day on the half-hour from 11:30am to 3:30pm and on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:30pm.