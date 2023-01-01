Much-maligned City Hall was Toronto's bold leap into architectural modernity. Its twin clamshell towers, central 'flying saucer,' ramps and mosaics were completed in 1965 to Finnish architect Viljo Revell's award-winning design. An irritable Frank Lloyd Wright compared it to a gravestone; Revell died before construction was finished. At the info desk you can collect a self-guided tour pamphlet with points of interest in the complex, including a stunning artwork by Norval Morrisseau, one of Canada's most revered Indigenous painters.

Out front is Nathan Phillips Square (though most just call it City Hall, too), a magnet for skaters, demonstrators, fast-food trucks, and tourists taking selfies with the lit-up 'Toronto' letters day and night. In summer, check out the Fresh Wednesdays farmers market, free concerts, special events and office workers on their lunch breaks, up the ramp on the green roof. Look for a tourist-information pop-up at the corner of Bay and Queen. The fountain pool becomes a fun-filled ice-skating rink in winter (10am to 10pm).