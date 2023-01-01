Dominating Toronto's skyline, the CN Tower is a marvel. At a height of 553 metres, the communications spire stands over the city like a beacon. Queues can be long and tickets are expensive, but the wait and the cost are worth it.

Three observation levels reveal unforgettable views – even Niagara Falls can be seen on a clear day. There are floor-to-ceiling windows, glass floors, and an 'EdgeWalk' for those with the backbone to walk around the perimeter of the main pod, with no fence and no windows, just you, tethered to a track.

Riding one of the glass elevators up what was once the world's highest freestanding structure (553m) is one of those things you just have to do in Toronto. Even if you don't, you're bound to catch a glimpse of the tower at night: the entire structure puts on a brilliant (free) light show year-round. It’s worth noting that on a clear day the vista from the top is astounding – a bird's-eye view of the city and lake, the falls in the distance, even helicopters flying below you; if it's hazy you won't see a thing.

If you’d prefer to just check it out from the ground, the best street-level vantage point for the tower is at the intersection of McCaul St and Queen St W, due north.

Walk along the outside of CN tower's on the Edgewalk © Patricia Burilli Fencz / Shutterstock

CN Tower Edgewalk

Daredevils aged 13 and up can do the EdgeWalk ($195), a 20-minute outdoor walk around the unbounded perimeter of the main pod (356m). It's not for the fainthearted. Tickets include a keepsake video and printed photos. Participants also get a Tower Experience Ticket which grants access to the LookOut, Glass Floor, and SkyPod levels. The tickets can be used once for up to two days after the Edgewalk.

Tickets and other practicalities

Queues for the elevator can be up to two hours long in each direction. Tickets start at $38 CAD for an adult. During summer, you can pay an additional $7 for a timed ride to the top…though not back down. Buying tickets online, or using the CN Tower app, saves 15%. There's the obligatory revolving restaurant (called 360°): it's expensive, but the elevator price is waived for diners. Opt for the SkyPod (447m; an extra $15) – though you may not notice much difference to the regular view.