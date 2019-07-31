Dominating Toronto's skyline, the CN Tower is a marvel. At a height of 553 metres, the communications spire stands over the city like a beacon. Queues can…
Entertainment & Financial Districts
The Entertainment and Financial Districts are Toronto’s beating heart, home to Canada's 'Wall St' (skyscrapers and all), Union Station (the country's busiest transportation hub) and the city's best-known attractions and nightlife. City sidewalks are ever busy with businesspeople, students, tourists and street performers. It’s a logical place for visitors to start, with sights like the CN Tower and the Hockey Hall of Fame in close proximity. This is also where you’d catch a baseball or hockey game, see a musical or comedy show, and spend a night on the town.
Explore Entertainment & Financial Districts
- CN Tower
Dominating Toronto's skyline, the CN Tower is a marvel. At a height of 553 metres, the communications spire stands over the city like a beacon. Queues can…
- Hockey Hall of Fame
The mecca of Canada's national sport, the Hockey Hall of Fame is a Canadian institution. Even those unfamiliar with the rough, super-fast sport are likely…
- 401 Richmond
Inside an early-20th-century lithographer's warehouse, restored in 1994, this 18,500-sq-meter New York–style artists collective hums with the creative…
- RRipley's Aquarium of Canada
Arguably one of Toronto's best attractions for both young and old, it has more than 16,000 aquatic animals and 5.7 million liters of water in the combined…
- GGraffiti Alley
Possibly the most popular place to check out street art in Toronto (and there are many), this back alley has a magnificent collection of colorful murals…
- RRogers Centre
Technically awe-inspiring, the Rogers Centre opened in 1989 with the world's first fully retractable dome roof and seating for up to 53,500 people. Tours…
- TToronto Railway Museum
Located in Toronto's historic John Street Roundhouse, this tiny museum tells Toronto's history of railway with artifacts, photos and even a train…
- TTD Gallery of Inuit Art
A quiet pause amid the bustle of the Financial District, the TD Gallery of Inuit Art provides an exceptional insight into Inuit culture. Just beyond the…
- DDesign Exchange
The original Toronto Stock Exchange now houses eye-catching industrial-design exhibits. The permanent collection of this rather tiny museum includes more…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Entertainment & Financial Districts.
