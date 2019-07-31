The Entertainment and Financial Districts are Toronto’s beating heart, home to Canada's 'Wall St' (skyscrapers and all), Union Station (the country's busiest transportation hub) and the city's best-known attractions and nightlife. City sidewalks are ever busy with businesspeople, students, tourists and street performers. It’s a logical place for visitors to start, with sights like the CN Tower and the Hockey Hall of Fame in close proximity. This is also where you’d catch a baseball or hockey game, see a musical or comedy show, and spend a night on the town.