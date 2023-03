Technically awe-inspiring, the Rogers Centre opened in 1989 with the world's first fully retractable dome roof and seating for up to 53,500 people. Tours include a brain-scrambling video wall screening footage of past sporting glories, concerts and events; a sprint through a box suite; a locker-room detour (sans athletes); and a memorabilia museum. A budget seat at a Blue Jays baseball game is the cheapest way to see the center.