Welcome to Ireland
A small island with a big reputation: breathtaking landscapes and fascinating, friendly people, whose lyrical nature is expressed in the warmth of their welcome.
Ireland of the Postcard
Everything you’ve heard is true: Ireland is a stunner. The locals need little prodding to proclaim theirs the most beautiful land in the world, and can support their claim with many examples. Everyone will argue over the must-sees but you can't go wrong if you put on your to-visit list the brooding loneliness of Connemara, the dramatic wildness of Donegal, the majestic mountains of Mourne, the world-famous scenery of counties Kerry and Cork, and the celebrated Causeway Coast.
Tread Softly…
History is everywhere, from the breathtaking monuments of prehistoric Ireland at Brú na Bóinne, Slea Head in Kerry and Carrowmore in Sligo, to the fabulous ruins of Ireland's rich monastic past at Glendalough, Clonmacnoise and Cashel. The island's newest tourism venture, Ireland's Ancient East, is all about its rich heritage. More recent history is visible in the Titanic Experience in Cobh and the forbidding Kilmainham Gaol in Dublin. And there's history so young that it's still considered the present, best experienced on a black-taxi tour of West Belfast or an examination of Derry's colourful political murals.
A Cultural Well
It's become almost trite to declare that Ireland operates a cultural surplus. Its main strengths are the literary and musical fields, where Ireland has long punched well above its weight, but it is well represented in most other fields too. Wherever you go you will discover an abundance of cultural expression. You can attend a play by a literary great in Dublin, toe-tap your way through a traditional-music session in a west-of-Ireland pub or get your EDM on at a club in Belfast. The Irish summer is awash with festivals celebrating everything from flowers in bloom to high literature.
Tá Fáilte Romhat
On the plane and along your travels you might hear it said: tá Fáilte romhat (taw fall-cha row-at) – you're very welcome. Or, more famously, céad míle fáilte – a hundred thousand welcomes. Irish friendliness is an over-simplification of a character that is infinitely complex, but the Irish are nonetheless genuinely warm and welcoming, and there are few more enjoyable ways of gaining a greater understanding of the island's inhabitants than a chat with a local.
Skip the Line: Guinness Storehouse Entrance Ticket
Make your own way to the Guinness Storehouse, the seven-floor exhibition space at the St James’s Gate Brewery in central Dublin, where Guinness was first brewed in 1759. Enjoy a quicker entrance to one of Dublin's top attractions with this fast-track pass. Your ticket lets you explore the Storehouse, which is modeled like a giant, seven-floor pint glass of Guinness, at your own pace. Start at the ground floor Atrium and work your way up to the 'head of the pint', the seventh-floor Gravity Bar, as quickly or slowly as you like.In the Atrium, see the copy of the 9,000-year brewery lease signed by Guinness’ founder, Arthur Guinness, in 1759, and learn about the four ingredients of the iconic Irish stout: water, barley, hops and yeast.On the First Floor, find out all about the Guinness brewing and barreling process through virtual exhibits, equipment displays and videos on the craft of the coopers — the original wooden barrel-makers. Then, over the next three floors, immerse yourself in the Guinness story through a host of interactive displays and multi-sensory experiences. Discover the key moments in Guinness’ history and advertising, and sample delicious Guinness variants with handy tips on your tasting technique!On the Fifth Floor, enjoy some Guinness-inspired dishes (own expense) at The 1837 Bar and Brasserie and Arthur's Bar, and then, hit the glass-walled Gravity Bar. Enjoy a free pint of Guinness here while you drink in the 360-degree views over Dublin: it's the most spectacular bar in the Irish capital!Before leaving, head for the Guinness Store to buy some Guinness-branded memorabilia — the perfect memento of your visit.
Wicklow and Glendalough Tour from Dublin
The beautiful coastal drive from Dublin to Glendalough takes you past Dun Laoghaire Harbor, Dalkey and Killiney. These exclusive suburbs on the out reaches of Dublin are home to Ireland's rich and famous including U2's Bono, Enya and film director Neil Jordan. Then, driving through the Wicklow Mountains, you'll soon understand why this area is known as 'the Garden of Ireland’.You'll continue on to the green mountains of Wicklow County, where you'll stop for morning tea (additional cost) at Avoca Handweavers. The oldest wool mill in Ireland, Avoca Handweavers is a great place to shop for high-quality Irish crafts.The next stop on your Wicklow tour in Glendalough, in Wicklow Mountains National Park. Glendalough is renowned for its natural beauty and history, and is one of the most visited places in Ireland. At Glendalough, your guide will walk with you through the 6th-century monastic settlement. You'll learn about St Kevin, the founder of the ancient monastery, and hear stories relating to the ruins scattered about the site, including the famous Round Tower. There will also be time for a leisurely stroll through the woods to Upper Lake. Leaving the peace and serenity of Glendalough behind, you'll head off for a stop at a local pub for lunch (additional cost). Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere and good old-fashioned home cooking of a traditional Irish pub. Why not wash lunch down with a hearty pint of Guinness?After lunch you'll begin your return to Dublin, via Sally's Gap, where scenes from Braveheart were filmed in 1995. This scenic but desolate area of wild bogland offers a stunning contrast to the Wicklow Mountains.You'll arrive back in Dublin in the late afternoon, with drop-off either in Ballsbridge (D4) or at Trinity College.
Cliffs of Moher Day Trip from Dublin
Your Cliffs of Moher day trip will head out of Dublin in the early morning, making best use of the quiet roads. Passing through rural County Dublin, you will see the rolling hills, shimmering lakes and medieval castles that typify the Irish midland countryside. On arrival in County Clare, you can take a leisurely walk, over to the Cliffs of Moher, where you can enjoy unlimited photo opportunities. The cliffs are 702 feet (214 meters) high at their highest point and span more than 5 miles (8 km) of the coastline, creating a dramatic backdrop against the Atlantic Ocean. Take in spectacular views of the pretty Aran Islands and the Maum Turk mountains in Connemara to the south. Continue on to the quaint village of Doolin for lunch in one of its four traditional Irish pubs (for an additional cost). Afterwards enjoy a short stroll at a scenic coastal spot in the Burren – a vast limestone region, reminiscent of a lunar landscape, containing rare flowers. On your journey back to Dublin, you will travel via countryside roads overlooking the ocean. There will a stop in the bohemian city of Galway before arriving in Dublin in the early evening.
Blarney Castle and Cork Day Trip from Dublin
Leaving the city of Dublin behind, you'll set off on board a luxury, air-conditioned coach and watch the landscape change from Dublin's urban cityscape to the rolling, green hills that typify the Irish countryside. Your day trip will drive through several areas of interest, including the Galtee Mountains and the Curragh in County Kildare, which is home to Ireland's National Stud Farm and is famous as a sporting region. Passing south through County Tipperary, your tour will reach Blarney Castle by late morning. This beautiful medieval castle is home to one of Ireland's best loved treasures - the fascinating Blarney Stone, which sits at the top of the castle's tower. According to legend, kissing the stone bestows the kisser with the "gift of the gab," or talent for eloquence that the Irish famously possess. From Blarney Castle, your tour will continue on to Cork City, where you will have approximately two hours at leisure for independent sightseeing. Enjoy lunch at the English Market (available for an extra cost) or perhaps visit the triple-spired St Finn Bar's Cathedral. Your guide will be happy to provide recommendations of further things to do in Ireland's third-largest city. From March 18th this tour will no longer visit Cork. We will visit the Medieval Cahair Castle. Cahair Castle was once the stronghold of the powerful Butler family, the castle retains its impressive keep, tower and much of its original defensive structure. It is one of Ireland's largest and best preserved castles On leaving Cork, you'll head up to the Rock of Cashel back up in County Tipperary. This imposing Celtic Cathedral towers above the town of Cashel from a limestone mound, approximately 200 feet (61 meters) high. Highlights at the Rock of Cashel include the Hall of Vicars and Cormac's Chapel, home to the oldest Romanesque wall painting in Ireland. Explore these historical sites with your guide, before heading back to Dublin to arrive in the early evening.
Dublin Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
Choose from a 1- or 2-day ticket and step aboard the City Sightseeing open-top, double-decker bus at any of the 28 stops around Dublin city. Cruise Ireland’s ancient capital in style and take in amazing city views from the comfort of your seat.Travel the red route to hit top Dublin highlights such as the National Art Gallery, St Patrick’s Cathedral and the world-famous Guinness Storehouse, or the yellow route for Trinity College, Parnell Square, Christ Church Cathedral and Dublinia. Buses depart regularly from each stop along the red itinerary route, leaving you free to hop on and off at your leisure.Enjoy the freedom to use the City Sightseeing hop-on hop-off service as much or as little as you like. Stay on board for a complete city tour, or use the bus to navigate your way to the attractions you’re keenest to see. Informative on-board commentary offers valuable insight into the city’s fascinating heritage and ensures you don’t miss any of the highlights! Your ticket also includes discounts in local food and drink establishments and free extras, such as a 1916 walking tour.
Galway, Limerick, Cliffs of Moher Rail Tour from Dublin
Departing from Dublin Heuston Station, you'll catch a train to Limerick (breakfast service available onboard), where you'll enjoy a short tour of the treaty city, the setting for Frank McCourt’s best-selling memoir Angela's Ashes.The tour then heads north to Bunratty Castle and Folk Village. After a lunch stop at the Doolin Pub (own expense), it's on to the majestic Cliffs of Moher on the wild Atlantic coast.You'll then enter the unique lunar landscape of the Burren, rounding Black Head before heading along the shores of Galway Bay to Galway, where you will join the Dublin-bound train (dinner service available onboard), arriving at Dublin Heuston Station at 9:45pm.