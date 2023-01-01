Delicately strung along the western harbor front, the Toronto Music Garden was designed in collaboration with cellist Yo-Yo Ma. It expresses Bach's Suite No 1 for Unaccompanied Cello through landscape, with an arc-shaped grove of conifers, a swirling path through a wildflower meadow and a grass-stepped amphitheater where free concerts are held, including Summer Music in the Garden, a classical series presented every Thursday (7pm) and Sunday (4pm) from June to September.