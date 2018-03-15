Welcome to USA
The great American experience is about so many things: bluegrass and beaches, snow-covered peaks and redwood forests, restaurant-loving cities and big open skies.
Bright Lights, Big Cities
America is the birthplace of LA, Las Vegas, Chicago, Miami, Boston and New York City – each a brimming metropolis whose name alone conjures a million different notions of culture, cuisine and entertainment. Look more closely, and the American quilt unfurls in all its surprising variety: the eclectic music scene of Austin, the easygoing charms of antebellum Savannah, the eco-consciousness of free-spirited Portland, the magnificent waterfront of San Francisco and the captivating French Quarter of jazz-loving New Orleans. Each city adds its unique style to the grand patchwork that is America.
On the Road Again
This is a country of road trips and great open skies, where 4 million miles of highways lead past red-rock deserts, below towering mountain peaks and through fertile wheat fields that roll off toward the horizon. The sun-bleached hillsides of the Great Plains, the lush rainforests of the Pacific Northwest, the sultry swamplands of the South and the scenic country lanes of New England are a few fine starting points for the great American road trip. Veer off the interstate often to discover the bucolic 'blue highways' of lore.
Food-Loving Nation
On one evening in the US, thick barbecue ribs come piping hot at a Texas roadhouse, while chefs blend organic produce with Asian accents at award-winning West Coast restaurants. Locals get their fix of bagels and lox at a century-old deli in Manhattan's Upper West Side and, several states away, plump pancakes and fried eggs disappear under the clatter of cutlery at a 1950s-style diner. Steaming plates of lobster from a Maine pier, oysters and champagne from a California wine bar, Korean tacos out of a Portland food truck – these are just a few ways to dine à la Americana.
Cultural Behemoth
The USA has made tremendous contributions to the arts. Georgia O'Keeffe's wild landscapes, Robert Rauschenberg's surreal collages, Alexander Calder's elegant mobiles and Jackson Pollock's drip paintings have entered the vernacular of 20th-century art. Chicago and New York have become veritable drawing boards for the great architects of the modern era. And from the soulful blues born in the Mississippi Delta to the bluegrass of Appalachia and Detroit's Motown sound – plus jazz, funk, hip-hop, country, and rock and roll – America has invented sounds integral to modern music.
Top experiences in USA
USA activities
Grand Canyon Helicopter Tour with Champagne Picnic
This tour is likely to sell-out! The Grand Canyon All-American Helicopter Tour regularly sells out weeks in advance, so book ahead to avoid disappointment!You'll discover the natural beauty of the Grand Canyon as your air-conditioned helicopter flies to the West Rim, passing over Lake Las Vegas, Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam en route. Hoover Dam is a spectacular sight from the air, curved between the rock canyon walls. During the flight, you can listen to a recorded commentary about the Grand Canyon and its surrounds via audio headphones.You'll land for an unforgettable champagne picnic, 3,200 feet (960 meters) below the rim. While you share a bottle of champagne under an authentic Native American Ramada shelter, your pilot/guide will be happy to answer any questions you may have about the canyon or your helicopter flight.Your Grand Canyon helicopter scenic flight ends with a low-level pass over the west side of the famous Las Vegas Strip. On landing, your limousine is waiting to whisk you back to your hotel. For a roomier experience, upgrade your flight to an EC-130 helicopter which allows for more leg room and can accommodate more weight per seat. See Additional Info for more details on weight restrictions There is a maximum capacity of 6 people per helicopter plus your pilot.
Chicago Architecture 75-Minute River Cruise Guided Tour
Take an architecture cruise down the Chicago River and learn about the city’s famed architecture from your knowledgeable guide. Board your tour at Navy Pier for an exciting journey that takes you down all three branches of the historic Chicago River and past impressive architectural landmarks. Pass by more than 40 distinctive buildings on your cruise including the John Hancock Center, the Wrigley Building, the Aon Center, Willis Tower (Sears Tower), the IBM Building and more. Your guide, an expert in architecture, will recount the two major events that helped shape the architectural history of the city. Learn about how the invention of balloon-frame construction revolutionized how homes were built, and hear the dramatic story of Chicago's rise from the Great Fire of 1871. Both of these milestones led Chicago to become one of the cradles of modern American architecture.Along the scenic 75-minute route, see buildings by world-famous architects including Mies van der Rohe, Helmut Jahn and Skidmore, Owings and Merrill (SOM). This river tour provides the best advantage point to admire the distinct city skyline and marvel at world-famous architecture while learning about Chicago's fascinating history.For a full list of Chicago architectural wonders seen on this tour, see the Itinerary section below.
Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam from Las Vegas with Skywalk Option
Leaving Las Vegas behind, you'll enjoy an approximate 15-minute Hoover Dam Photo Stop from the pedestrian walkway along the new Hoover Dam Bypass Bridge! You'll then travel through the ancient Joshua Tree Forest en route to the West Rim of the Grand Canyon - the road gets a little dusty and bumpy here!Once at the West Rim you will have 3 hours of unguided time at the Grand Canyon. It's up to you to spend as little or as long as you wish at each of the following attractions. Top Attractions: The spectacular Grand Canyon Skywalk (if option selected) where you can take a walk over the edge of the canyon on a glass bridge Eagle Point Indian Village - explore Native American history and culture with replica dwellings and performances of traditional dance Hualapai Ranch Wild West show Hot lunch at Guano Point, Cowboy Cookout or the Skywalk Cafe (vegetarian options are available) Spectacular views over the Colorado River at Guano Point and panoramic views of the Grand Canyon from Eagle Point Complimentary Grand Canyon West Express shuttle bus Travel time between Las Vegas to the Grand Canyon is around three hours each way. Your driver will provide an expert commentary along the way, returning you to Las Vegas in time for a night out on the town. Motor coaches are climate controlled and equipped with restrooms, reclining seats, video monitors and over-sized windows.Helicopter - Boat Combo Upgrade: Why not complete your Grand Canyon experience with a thrilling helicopter flight to the floor of the Grand Canyon. You will be flown 4,000 feet to the base of the Canyon where you will board a pontoon boat for an approximate 15-minute ride on the Colorado River. Enjoy the Grand Canyon Skywalk (if option selected) and the panoramic view.
Top of the Rock Observation Deck, New York
Top of the Rock Observation Deck is open 365 days a year. Watch the seasons unfold or take in an amazing sunset from the outdoor observation deck. Interactive displays are exhibited detailing the construction of the Rockefeller Center, including three short films.Located in the heart of Rockefeller Center, it not only has the most breathtaking views in the city, but is also surrounded by the best shopping, dining, and entertainment in Midtown.
Ultimate Hoover Dam Tour
Start your 6.5-hour Hoover Dam tour with hotel pickup from selected Las Vegas hotels. Hop aboard the air-conditioned vehicle for transport to Hoover Dam, an approximate 45-minute drive away. En route, your guide enlightens your small group with encyclopedic knowledge on all aspects of Hoover Dam and its history. On arrival, you’ll begin with a Powerplant tour. Travel 524 feet (160 meters) into the walls of Black Canyon to view the Nevada Powerwing, generators and a 30-foot-diameter (9-meter) pipe inside one of the four diversion tunnels. Next, head into the Hoover Dam Visitor Center where you can see the history of Hoover Dam and view numerous exhibits that explain how the dam was built, how it operates and who benefits from the water and electricity. Then take a fully guided Walk on the Top tour — a comprehensive 45-minute walking tour over the top of the dam. You will also take a stop at the new bypass bridge to see the dam from above, from a distance, before enjoying an early afternoon lunch at a restaurant on the way back to Las Vegas (see menu options below). As you drive back to town, hear Vegas trivia about Howard Hughes, the mafia and more before drop-off at selected hotels.
NYC Empire State Observatory Admission; Skip-the-Line Option
The Empire State Building is waiting for you day or night. Come watch the sunset as New York is bathed in warm orange, red and yellow tones, then stick around as the lights come on all over town. Or come later and listen to the live music (weekends only) as the stars and lights twinkle romantically. Whenever you come, enjoy the magic without the wait. There are 3 lines at the Empire State Building Observatory: the security line (required for all visitors), the ticket line and the elevator line. You may proceed directly to the turnstile with your voucher. VIP Express Experience Upgrade Speed past the lines on your way to the tallest point in Manhattan! Your VIP Express Experience voucher will enable you to proceed directly to the front of every line, saving valuable time to do all the other things New York is famous for. Don't spend your valuable holiday time waiting in line -- there's no faster way to the top of the Empire State Building! You'll be greeted on the second floor to redeem your pass pre-security, eliminating the need to redeem vouchers at the ticket office. You'll also receive a special wristband to identify you as a VIP Express Experience pass holder. VIP Express Experience passes are especially valuable from Memorial Day through Labor Day, from Thanksgiving until New Year's any time of day and all holiday weekends. Other times of year the pass is recommended for planned visits between 11am and 2pm, and one hour before and after sunset. Limited numbers of passes are sold, so typical wait time is under 5-minutes. Specific wait times cannot be guaranteed, only front of line privileges. Voucher can be redeemed within a year of date originally selected - plan your visit around the weather!