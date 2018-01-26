Best of Niagara Falls Tour from Niagara Falls, Ontario

After hotel pickup by minivan, head to Niagara Falls with your guide, who will lead you on your comprehensive tour of the Canadian side of the falls and provide fun facts and other commentary about all the different features you’ll see. Start at Skylon Tower, where you’ll ride up to the observation deck that, at 520 feet (160 meters) above the ground and 775 (236 meters) feet above the bottom of the falls, offers spectacular views of the Niagara River and all three waterfalls — Horseshoe Falls, Bridal Veil Falls and American Falls. Then visit the lookout point at the brink of Horseshoe Falls, where you have about 20 minutes to take pictures and marvel at the incredible amount of water tumbling down the cliffs. Next, experience the Journey Behind the Falls, a series of tunnels that start near the bottom of Horseshoe Falls and give you a look at the backside and underside of the cascade, where you’ll enjoy a different perspective of the thundering water. Then during summer and autumn months, get ready for one of Niagara’s highlights — a 1-hour Hornblower cruise. This wet and wild ride gets you as close to Horseshoe Falls as possible so you can hear how loud the water is and feel its powerful spray. During the winter and spring months, this portion is replaced by the Butterfly Conservatory and Niagara Fury.After the cruise, continue your tour to the power plant for a 5-minute photo op, and then head to the whirlpool rapids observation deck with your camera in hand. Finally, finish up at the Floral Clock, a nearby attraction and popular photo stop for visitors leaving the falls. Throughout your tour, there are food stands where you can grab a quick bite if you get hungry (free snacks and drinks not included). Your tour ends with hotel drop-off.