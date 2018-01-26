Welcome to Niagara Falls
Otherwise, Niagara might not be what you expect: the town feels like a tacky outdated amusement park. It has been a saucy honeymoon destination ever since Napoleon's brother brought his bride here – tags like 'For newlyweds and nearly deads' and 'Viagra Falls' are apt. A crass morass of casinos, sleazy motels, tourist traps and strip joints line Clifton Hill and Lundy's Lane – a Little Las Vegas! Love it or loathe it, there's nowhere quite like it.
Niagara Falls America and Canada Sides 1-Day Sightseeing Tour
See the best of Niagara Falls on this deluxe sightseeing tour of both the American side and Canadian side. Many tours make you choose between the Ontario side and the New York side, but on this tour, you get to experience both!After pickup from your hotel in a comfortable, air conditioned sightseeing vehicle, set off with your expert guide on a fun-filled day of sightseeing. During this 6-hour tour, see all of the main attractions of this area. Enjoy a wet and wild cruise aboard the Maid of the Mist boat, operating seasonally (mid May to October)*. Outside the season you can take an amazing close-up "Journey Behind the Falls" to stand in the mist behind thundering Horseshoe Falls. Then, descend 175 feet (53 meters) to the famed ‘hurricane deck’ to feel the thunder of the Falls at the amazing Cave of the Winds exhibit (while in season).Other stops and sights on this tour include:• Niagara River Gorge• Goat Island viewing point• Horseshoe Falls• American Falls• Bridal Veil Falls• Prospect Point observation tower• Queen Victoria Park• Giant whirlpool • Floral Clock• Much more!Please note: The Maid of the Mist portion of this tour departs from the US side of Niagara Falls. All customers booking this tour must have appropriate documentation to enter the United States and Canada.*Operating dates of the Maid of the Mist and Cave of the Winds are approximate and dependent on winter/ice conditions
Best of Niagara Falls Tour from Niagara Falls, Ontario
After hotel pickup by minivan, head to Niagara Falls with your guide, who will lead you on your comprehensive tour of the Canadian side of the falls and provide fun facts and other commentary about all the different features you’ll see. Start at Skylon Tower, where you’ll ride up to the observation deck that, at 520 feet (160 meters) above the ground and 775 (236 meters) feet above the bottom of the falls, offers spectacular views of the Niagara River and all three waterfalls — Horseshoe Falls, Bridal Veil Falls and American Falls. Then visit the lookout point at the brink of Horseshoe Falls, where you have about 20 minutes to take pictures and marvel at the incredible amount of water tumbling down the cliffs. Next, experience the Journey Behind the Falls, a series of tunnels that start near the bottom of Horseshoe Falls and give you a look at the backside and underside of the cascade, where you’ll enjoy a different perspective of the thundering water. Then during summer and autumn months, get ready for one of Niagara’s highlights — a 1-hour Hornblower cruise. This wet and wild ride gets you as close to Horseshoe Falls as possible so you can hear how loud the water is and feel its powerful spray. During the winter and spring months, this portion is replaced by the Butterfly Conservatory and Niagara Fury.After the cruise, continue your tour to the power plant for a 5-minute photo op, and then head to the whirlpool rapids observation deck with your camera in hand. Finally, finish up at the Floral Clock, a nearby attraction and popular photo stop for visitors leaving the falls. Throughout your tour, there are food stands where you can grab a quick bite if you get hungry (free snacks and drinks not included). Your tour ends with hotel drop-off.
Niagara Falls Canada with Boat Ride or Behind the Falls Tour
The wet and wild cruise aboard the Maid of the Mist boat is legendary and operates seasonally (mid May to October)*. Outside the season you can take an amazing close-up "Journey Behind the Falls" to stand in the mist behind the thundering Horseshoe Falls. Other highlights on the Niagara Falls tour include Canadian Horseshoe Falls, Table Rock House, Queen Victoria Park, Sir Harry Oakes Gardens, Upper Canadian Rapids, Lower Niagara River and Gorge, and the Mighty Whirlpool. This tour departs from Niagara Falls only, and is not available from Toronto. Please note: The Maid of the Mist portion of this tour departs from the US side of Niagara Falls. All customers booking this tour must have appropriate documentation to enter the United States and Canada.*Operating dates of the Maid of the Mist are approximate and dependent on winter/ice conditions
Niagara Falls Day Trip from Toronto
Your full-day tour from Toronto takes you in air-conditioned comfort through the breathtaking scenery of the orchard-laden Niagara Peninsula to Niagara Falls. You'll be served a buffet lunch at Niagara Falls, surrounded by panoramic views of the falls. After lunch, you'll take a wet and wild tour of the falls on the Hornblower Niagara Cruises boat. If the boats aren't operating (end October to mid-April depending on weather conditions), you can take a close-up "Journey Behind the Falls" to stand in the mist behind the thundering Horseshoe Falls, or experience the spectacular presentation on the falls at the Imax Theater. Your unforgettable visit to Niagara Falls continues to the stunning Whirlpool Rapids observation deck. You'll visit the Floral Clock, then drive through the picturesque historic community of Niagara-on-the-Lake. Your day trip to Niagara Falls from Toronto concludes with a stop at a local winery with wine tasting.
Niagara Falls Boat Tour: Voyage to the Falls
Step aboard your state-of-the-art, 700-passenger catamaran to begin your Niagara Falls boating adventure. With tiered viewing platforms, upper and lower decks, and a glassed-in dry area, the boat — either the Niagara Wonder or the Niagara Thunder — provides space, comfort and great vantage points of the falls for everyone, whether you want to be out in the elements or stay warm and dry. Pull away from the dock and into the Niagara Gorge, passing by American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls, the two waterfalls on the American side. Then make sure your provided poncho is secured and the hood is on as you draw near to Canadian-side Horseshoe Falls, the largest of the three. As the boat gets as close as possible to the thundering falls, you won’t be able to think of anything but the deafening noise and powerful spray of water reminding you just who is in charge — Mother Nature, of course.Before you get too drenched, head back to the dock, enjoying more views of the Niagara River on the way. If you need a drink or snack, visit the onboard concession stand.A retail shop at the landing area offers waterproof accessories like camera cases, as well as souvenirs, so stop by before or after your boat ride. Please note: This Voyage to the Falls boat tour on the Canadian side replaces the Maid of the Mist tour, which is now operating from the American side.
Niagara Falls American Side Tour, Maid of the Mist Boat Ride
Travel by elevator deep into the Niagara Gorge where you can get as close as 20 feet from the falls on the Cave of Winds trip. Are you brave enough to stand on Hurricane Deck? Ascend to the extended viewing deck of the Prospect Observation Tower and let Niagara's mist kiss your cheek. Don a souvenir raincoat and hop aboard the world famous Maid of the Mist boat ride. Sail past the American and Bridal Veil Falls before coming to a dramatic stop inside the mouth of the roaring Canadian Horseshoe Falls. This tour is seasonal and operates from May through to October. Please note: The Maid of the Mist portion of this tour departs from the US side of Niagara Falls. All customers booking this tour must have appropriate documentation to enter the United States. *Operating dates of the Maid of the Mist and Cave of the Winds are approximate and dependent on winter/ice conditions.