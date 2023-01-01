In Queenston village, a snoozy historic throwback north of the falls near the Lewiston Bridge to the US, is Queenston Heights Park, a national historic site. Here, the commanding Brock Monument honors Major General Sir Isaac Brock, 'Savior of Upper Canada.' Self-guided walking tours of the hillside recount the 1812 Battle of Queenston Heights and include a walk to the top for a spectacular view of the Niagara River winding its way to Lake Ontario.

The park is also the official starting point of the magnificent 900km Bruce Trail.