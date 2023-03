This park, 3 miles north of the falls, sits just above a sharp bend in the Niagara River – a bend that creates a giant whirlpool easily visible from your vantage point. Steps take you 300ft to the gorge below and mind you don't tumble into the vortex.

There's also the option of following the Devil's Hole Trail (1.5 miles) downstream to the Devil's Hole staircase at the top of the gorge at Devil's Hole State Park.