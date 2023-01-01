The Skylon Tower is a 158m concrete spire with yellow pill-shaped elevators crawling up and down the tower's neck to the top. The interior itself is dated, even a little sad, but the views! They're eye-popping and simply picture perfect, with the falls to the east and, on clear days, Toronto to the north. The two observation areas – a glass-enclosed indoor deck and a wire-fenced outdoor one – give you 360-degrees views of the region. Plus, there's a revolving restaurant and a family-friendly buffet.

A great place to watch fireworks over the falls!