The centerpiece of any visit here are the Horseshoe Falls. Named after their 670m curved shape, they have the highest flow rate of any waterfall in North America; at 65km/h, more than 2574 kiloliters of water per second crashes over the ridge into a roiling Maid of the Mist Pool. Powerful and playful, the deep turquoise waters mesmerize. The prime falls-watching spot is Table Rock, poised just meters from the drop – in the summer, arrive early to beat the crowds.

For a free birds-eye view (albeit a low-flying bird), go to the second floor of the Table Rock Visitor Centre, where floor-to-ceiling windows showcase the Horseshoe Falls - a great place for a selfie.