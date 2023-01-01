Horseshoe Falls

Top choice in Niagara Falls

Canada, Ontario, Niagara, Niagara Falls, View of Table Rock visitor center and Horseshoe falls

Getty Images/AWL Images RM

The centerpiece of any visit here are the Horseshoe Falls. Named after their 670m curved shape, they have the highest flow rate of any waterfall in North America; at 65km/h, more than 2574 kiloliters of water per second crashes over the ridge into a roiling Maid of the Mist Pool. Powerful and playful, the deep turquoise waters mesmerize. The prime falls-watching spot is Table Rock, poised just meters from the drop – in the summer, arrive early to beat the crowds.

For a free birds-eye view (albeit a low-flying bird), go to the second floor of the Table Rock Visitor Centre, where floor-to-ceiling windows showcase the Horseshoe Falls - a great place for a selfie.

Suggest an Edit