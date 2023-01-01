Niagara IMAX Theatre & Daredevil Exhibit

Hourly screenings of Niagara: Miracles, Myth & Magic give you an overview of Niagara Falls from the end of the Ice Age to modern day. The shots of the falls themselves are gorgeous, of course, but the romanticized history of the Aboriginal people who lived here and the modern day tourists sporting mullets make you wish they'd give the film a refresh. (It was made in 1986.) Next door, the Daredevil Exhibit is worth a look.

Scratch your head in amazement at the battered collection of barrels and padded bubbles in which people have ridden over the falls – not all of them successfully. There's also a history of falls 'funambulism' (tightrope walking) here.